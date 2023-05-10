Yung Joc Returns To Host First DTLR Fashion Showcase Since Pandemic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Joc joins Tiara LaNiece as the co-host of DTLR’s returning fashion show, which features a performance by Hunxho.

Retailer DTLR enlisted Yung Joc to host its returning fashion show, which went on a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yung Joc will join Tiara LaNiece to co-host DTLR’s 2023 Fall Fashion Showcase: EXCEL. The event is scheduled to take place at the Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta on June 11.

“DTLR has made its stamp on the fashion world and excelled through the years which made us name the show just that, EXCEL,” DTLR said in a press release. “We wanted to emphasize the letters ‘XL’ not only because we are moving on to bigger and better things, but XL is also the Roman numeral for 40. Rubies are the appropriate 40th Anniversary gemstone and perfectly coincide with our DTLR company colors, which have represented us throughout the years.”

Yung Joc hosted the last DTLR fashion show in 2019. The event featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Keed.

This year’s fashion show will highlight brands such as Nike, New Balance and Goorin. DTLR booked Hunxho to perform at the event. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Yung Joc-hosted showcase are on sale now. Early bird tickets are available for $30. VIP access costs $100.