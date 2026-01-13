‘I’m trying to sign in’: NYC man joins all-hands Zoom 5 minutes late. He missed a key announcement—and thinks he might have just been let go

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The new year can come with new layoffs. This NYC man who works in tech was five minutes late to a Zoom meeting that changed his whole life.

While tech jobs are increasingly more relevant as technology becomes more prevalent in our everyday lives, tech companies are also classically known for major layoffs. Just last year, a few tech giants let go of thousands of employees. In early November, Amazon let go of around 10,000 employees, Meta about 11,000, and X around 3,700, according to an Indeed article.

Jeff (@jeffffqu) seems to be part of this year’s new tech layoffs. Viewers are left on the edge of their seats as Jeff tries to figure out what’s going on immediately after an all-hands meeting.

Slack, Google: ‘All My logins Aren’t Working’

Jeff makes it to the company Zoom five minutes late. He is only on the call for one minute before the call ends. During his one minute on Zoom, he hears just enough of what he needs to know.

“I get Slacks from my entire team saying, ‘Are we getting laid off?’ And then it’s the CEO explaining to me how our Q4 performance was low and how he would, like, personally make sure that we would be fine, whatever, whatever. You know, typical ‘I’m the CEO, you just got laid off’ speech,” Jeff says.

He then tries to log into his Slack and Google Calendar after the meeting, but he can’t

“All my logins aren’t working, so I have no way to communicate with anyone on my team, my boss,” says Jeff before his video ends.

“Being late to your own layoff is crazy,” says one comment.

“Imagine if instead of mass layoffs, execs took a pay cut when things were bad,” another commenter suggests.

“File for unemployment and enjoy your vacation,” says another.

The video has 2.3 million views and 202,500 likes.

Angi Layoffs

In an update video, Jeff confirms that he did get laid off from Angi.

“Yes, I actually did get laid off. Yes, I actually was late to the meeting to lay me off. I worked at a company named Angi. … It is a tech company in the home services space. There are a total of 350 people who were laid off, including myself, and members of my team, and members of several different other teams,” Jeff explains.

As Jeff explained, Angi is a tech company in the home services industry. It focuses on connecting customers with low-key services for help with home tasks. The platform was previously called Angie’s List. Think of the company as an alternative to Task Rabbit.

A Business Insider article confirms Angi layoffs this year, with 350 jobs lost, just like Jeff said.

“Angi said Wednesday that it was cutting around 350 jobs ‘to reduce operating expenses and optimize the organizational structure in support of long-term growth.’ The company also said it’s making the cuts ‘in light of AI-driven efficiency improvements,’” the article says.

The layoffs are predicted to save the company $70 million to $80 million in yearly spending.

What’s Next for Jeff?

Jeff seems to be finding a way to make the most of his new free time.

“As for what’s next, I don’t really know. I want to take some time off for myself. I definitely won’t be tapping right into the recruiting grind,” Jeff says. He continues to explain that he is going to focus on his fitness journey and post more content.

AllHipHop has reached out to Jeff via TikTok direct message and email and to Angi via email. This story will be updated should either party respond.