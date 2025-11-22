‘This is why I go to O’Reilly:’ AutoZone gives man wrong car part. Then it happens again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A viral comedic video highlighted issues with part mismatches at AutoZone. It prompted commenters to share similar experiences.

On Sep. 19, a TikTok user (@erictiled) posted a video with his complaint. The on-screen text reads, “When the AutoZone employee gives me the wrong part for the 50th time.” The video has amassed 77,800 views as of Sunday.

In the video, a screenshot of AutoZone is overlaid by a clip from “The Heat,” featuring Melissa McCarthy’s character making an expletive-laced threat to another character.

The video’s caption states, “Just give me my part, bro.”

Many of the commenters echoed the frustration, sharing that this is an experience they have also dealt with many times.

“This is why I go to O’Reilly,” wrote one user.

“This literally happened to me yesterday with two different parts,” commented another.

A third commenter said their step father’s vacuum pump went out and he purchased the replacement at AutoZone. Except that when he got the new one exchanged, it didn’t come with an integral part. “[My stepdad] called another AutoZone and they were like, ‘Oh, yeah, we have it,'” they wrote. “So I get up there and they’re basically like, ‘Just kidding, we have to order it.’ I about near lost my mind.”

However, other commenters defended AutoZone employees. “A lot of customers have no idea what they drive or what they’re looking for,” wrote one AutoZone employee. “Also, if you tell us that you want whatever is in stock, don’t complain if it’s the wrong one. I gave you what you wanted.”

“Or actually know what you are ordering,” said someone else.

Why Do Car Part Mix-Ups Like This Happen?

While the TikTok was created as a joke, it struck a nerve with many auto parts shoppers. These frustrations aren’t new, and they’re not isolated to AutoZone. The frustrations highlighted in the video point to a larger issue. When drivers rely on chain stores for critical components, even a small mismatch can derail a repair.

Auto parts retailers typically use VIN lookups, in-store databases, and SKU-based inventory systems to match components to a customer’s specific vehicle. That being said, mismatches happen for several reasons. Those reasons include mid-year model changes, conflicting catalog data, customer error in identifying their trim or engine, or employee inexperience.

AllHipHop reached out for statements to @erictiled via TikTok DM’s and AutoZone via email.