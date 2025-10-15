Busta Rhymes Heads To New York Court, Sues His Ex-Assistant Over Assault, Clogged Toilet Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes filed a defamation countersuit in Brooklyn federal court, denying his former assistant’s claims of assault and workplace abuse.

Busta Rhymes Pushes Back In Court

Busta Rhymes has filed a defamation countersuit against his former assistant in Brooklyn federal court, denying claims of assault, harassment and wage theft. The Hip-Hop veteran, born Trevor Smith Jr., called the allegations “false” and retaliatory in a response submitted October 13.

The legal dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by Dashiel Gables, who worked for Smith between July 2024 and January 2025. Gables alleged that Smith physically attacked him, underpaid him and damaged his career in the Hip-Hop industry after he spoke out.

Assault Claim Called Fabricated

Smith’s legal team admitted Gables was employed by Starbus LLC and earned $1,500 per week, but denied all accusations of violence or abuse. The most serious charge—that Smith punched Gables in a Brooklyn lobby in January—was flatly rejected.

According to the filing, “The two were present, but the alleged assault never occurred.”

Defamation Countersuit Targets Public Statements

Smith’s attorneys, led by J. Patrick Butler, filed a countersuit accusing Gables of spreading falsehoods to the press and at a public press conference. The countersuit highlights several claims made by Gables, including that Smith spat on employees, made threats and once forced an assistant to unclog a toilet with his bare hands.

“The foregoing statements are statements of purported fact, not opinion or protected rhetorical hyperbole, and they are false,” Butler wrote. “Smith did not assault or batter Gables, did not ‘routinely assault’ or spit on employees, did not make the alleged threats, and did not commit the other wrongful acts asserted as facts by Gables.”

Smith is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees and a full retraction of the statements.

Gables Alleges Toxic Work Environment

Gables’ original complaint, filed August 4 in the Eastern District of New York, paints a grim picture of his time working for the rapper. He described long hours, verbal abuse and humiliating tasks, including the now-infamous toilet incident.

He also claimed he worked 15 to 18 hours a day, seven days a week, for a flat $200 daily rate—without overtime or proper wage documentation.

The complaint alleges that tensions escalated in January 2025, when Smith allegedly punched Gables multiple times for texting his daughter and failing to retrieve food quickly. Gables said he sought medical treatment for facial injuries and filed a police report.

Criminal Charge Followed Police Report

According to NBC News, Smith later surrendered to authorities and was charged with third-degree assault. Gables claims he was blacklisted from the Hip-Hop industry after reporting the incident and is seeking between $6 million and $7 million in damages.

Smith’s countersuit argues that Gables acted with “actual malice” and either knew his statements were false or ignored evidence to the contrary.

“At a minimum, Gables acted negligently in ascertaining the truth,” Butler wrote.

The case is currently assigned to Judge Margo M. Horan in the Eastern District of New York. Both parties are preparing for the discovery phase, which is expected to unfold in the coming months.



