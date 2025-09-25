Dallas, Texas Sniper Shooting At ICE Facility Sparks Conspiracy Theories, Others Blame Gavin Newsom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joshua Jahn was identified as the rooftop shooter in a deadly ICE facility attack that left two detainees dead and ignited a wave of online conspiracy theories.

Joshua Jahn opened fire from a rooftop near a Dallas, Texas, Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility early Wednesday, killing two detainees and critically wounding a third before dying by suicide, according to federal investigators.

The 29-year-old gunman targeted an unmarked ICE transport van parked outside the North Stemmons Freeway facility around 6:30 A.M., officials said. Authorities reported Jahn unleashed a barrage of bullets at both the van and the sally port entrance before turning the weapon on himself as officers approached.

The FBI, now leading the case, is treating the incident as an ideologically motivated act of violence. Officials recovered shell casings at the scene engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”

FBI Director Kash Patel addressed the attack in a statement, calling it part of a disturbing pattern.

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off,” he said. “We are only miles from Prairieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers.”

The victims were all ICE detainees being transported in the van. Two died at the scene. The third remains hospitalized in critical condition. No ICE agents were harmed.

Jahn had no known violent criminal history, though a 2015 marijuana possession arrest was found in Collin County records. Authorities believe he may have been living in Durant, Oklahoma, and conducted a search of a family home in Fairview, Texas, after the shooting.

The Dallas facility was closed for the day as federal teams gathered evidence and assessed potential links to other anti-ICE incidents.

The Department of Homeland Security has reported a nearly 700% rise in attacks on ICE personnel in recent months. The agency has since adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward threats or violence against its officers and buildings.

The details written in pen on the wet bullets, drenched in water, have fueled online speculation and skepticism.

This is the fishiest s### I've ever seen. We're supposed to believe the shooter wrote "Anti-ICE" in pen on a bullet and then shot detainees but not ICE officers? https://t.co/jqgNDfVZpz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

“Shell casings that say ‘anti ICE’ instead of something like ‘f### ICE’ or ‘abolish ICE’ or something else an actual human being would say? C’mon man, this is so obviously fake,” one user posted on X.

Another wrote, “This is the fishiest s### I’ve ever seen. We’re supposed to believe the shooter wrote ‘Anti-ICE’ in pen on a bullet and then shot detainees but not ICE officers?”

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing backlash after critics tied his recent comments about ICE to the shooting.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Newsom said, “If some guy jumped out of an unmarked car, in a van and a man with a mask tried to grab me, by definition you’re going to push back. These are not just authoritarian tendencies, these are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government.”

Newsom also described ICE as “the largest private domestic army of its type or police force anywhere in the world” and warned that agents appear to be pledging loyalty to former President Trump instead of the Constitution.

The FBI, Dallas police and ICE continue to investigate. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.