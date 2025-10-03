Gavin Newsom Continues Social Media Feud with Kid Rock Over Super Bowl Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Newsom Slams Kid Rock After Halftime Show Criticism

Gavin Newsom reignited his months-long feud with Kid Rock this week, publicly mocking the musician after conservative pundits criticized the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime headliner at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The latest jab came after right-wing commentator Nick Adams posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Kid Rock and Jason Aldean would have made a great Super Bowl Halftime show. Bad Bunny will just further divide the American people.” Newsom’s press office fired back with a sharp response: “Wrong. Kid Rock has been INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED from performing in California and as such he cannot perform at Super Bowl LX!!!”

Wrong. Kid Rock has been INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED from performing in California and as such he cannot perform at Super Bowl LX!!! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 30, 2025

Social Media Strategy Mirrors Trump’s Online Playbook

Newsom has leaned heavily into a bold online persona, often using sarcasm and meme-style posts to troll conservative figures. On September 20, he posted in all caps, “BECAUSE OF HIS HORRIFIC MUSIC, CALIFORNIA WILL INDEFINITELY SUSPEND KID ROCK FROM PERFORMING IN THE GOLDEN STATE. YOU’RE WELCOME! — GCN.”

That wasn’t the first time Newsom targeted the Detroit-born rocker. Over the summer, his team shared a fake campaign-style image reading, “Kid Rock Wants You to Support Governor Newsom.” Kid Rock responded with a jab of his own, writing, “The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ.”

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Role Draws Political Fire

The controversy centers on the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny to headline the halftime show on February 8, 2026. Critics on the right claim the Puerto Rican reggaeton star is a divisive figure, pointing to his past critiques of U.S. immigration enforcement. But the league’s decision likely reflects his global popularity more than politics. Bad Bunny consistently ranks among the most streamed artists in the world and has sold out arenas across North and South America.

Newsom’s Digital Tactics Are Getting Noticed

Newsom’s aggressive online approach has become a defining part of his political image. Since Donald Trump’s return to the national spotlight, the California governor has embraced what some analysts describe as “dark woke” messaging — a mix of trolling, memes and exaggerated rhetoric aimed at conservative influencers.

According to NBC News, political strategists view Newsom’s social media tactics as a calculated test to see whether Democrats can compete in the same digital spaces long dominated by Republicans.

Culture Wars Continue Around Super Bowl Halftime Shows

The backlash against Bad Bunny fits a pattern seen with previous Super Bowl performers. Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd all faced criticism from conservative voices in past years. The NFL, however, continues to feature global artists who appeal to younger and more diverse audiences.

Political Stakes Behind the Online Feud

For Newsom, the spat with Kid Rock isn’t just about music. It’s a way to raise his national profile as speculation builds around a potential 2028 presidential run. By clashing with high-profile conservative figures, Newsom appears to be positioning himself as a digital-era foil to Trump’s influence.

The NFL’s Super Bowl broadcast, which draws more than 100 million viewers annually, remains one of the most visible stages in American culture. With the 2026 game still more than a year away, expect more political voices to weigh in.

The halftime show featuring Bad Bunny is scheduled for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.