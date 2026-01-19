Massachusetts woman goes to ICE facility parking lot. Then she reveals which vehicles agents are driving

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Massachusetts woman managed to drive across an ICE parking lot, only to see a new fleet of vehicles that agents would be using. So, she posted a TikTok to let other people know.

Dani (@toreiterate) is a TikTok content creator who primarily posts PSAs and anti-Trump videos for Massachusetts citizens. She identified the vehicles and stated that “ICE will be driving white Ford Explorers, white Chryslers, dark grey Chryslers in [Massachusetts].”

Technically, she is correct. But what are some other things that are worth knowing about these vehicles?

What Vehicles Are ICE Agents Driving?

There are a variety of vehicles at the Burlington, Massachusetts, ICE detention facility, which include white and dark grey Chryslers. However, Dani missed one important detail about the “Ford Explorers.” They’re technically Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles, which are specifically designed for law enforcement and government use. These vehicles are technically a tweaked version of the Ford Explorer SUV. However, it’s important to know that they’re more technically advanced.

For instance, they have engine upgrades and special tuning that give them a quicker throttle response. This is a trait that’s especially useful in pursuits. These vehicles can go 137 miles per hour, with acceleration speeds that can go up to 60 miles per hour in around seven seconds.

Ford has had a longstanding relationship with law enforcement. According to outlets like Motor Trend, “police car” can be synonymous with “Ford.” The company has designed countless vehicles specifically for police duty. It estimates that 58% of all police vehicles in the United States are Fords.

How Can You Tell These Are Vehicles Specifically Used for Government Operations?

The Ford Interceptors located at the Burlington, Massachusetts, ICE facility had markings that said “GSA” on them. GSA stands for General Services Administration, which is an independent government agency.

However, ICE will most likely remove any markings that indicate these are GSA vehicles before they are used. Therefore, it’s important to know exactly what vehicle models have “adapted models” commonly used by law enforcement.

Luckily, there are some small changes between cars like the Ford Police Interceptor Utility and a regular Ford Explorer that are somewhat discernible.

Law enforcement or federal agency vehicles are usually stripped of decorative trims in favor of utility improvements. The Ford Police Interceptor Utility has a plain black front grille with larger openings, as well as black steel wheels instead of alloy ones. They may not have roof rails.

It’s worth knowing that ICE agents may leave their cars unmarked. There is no requirement that states that ICE agents must mark their vehicles in any specific way, so these cars may leave the lot with no additional badging that indicates they are government-operated.

What Other Vehicles Do Law Enforcement or Government Officials Drive?

There are a variety of cars that law enforcement officials drive from automakers like Dodge, Chevrolet, and Cadillac. Chevrolet, Dodge, and Ford appear to be the most common, with law enforcement using a variety of their adapted commercial models. Police officers sometimes use Cadillac Escalades and cars from other manufacturers, though it depends on each individual agency and their general funding.

For instance, the city of South Pasadena in California has a fleet of Tesla vehicles for its police department. It’s unique in comparison to other law enforcement departments. While agencies may have some automakers they generally rely on, there’s no set standard as to what vehicle government agents may drive. ICE agents have been spotted driving vehicles from Chevrolet, Dodge, and Ford, but it’s worth keeping in mind that these automakers are not the only suppliers of government-use vehicles.

AllHipHop reached out to Dani via TikTok direct message and ICE’s public affairs email for comment. This story will be updated if either party responds.