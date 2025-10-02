TikTok creator Taylor-Nicole Limas (@ladyaguilera2.0) has a story to tell, and she’s hoping that it saves lives.

“A little over 3 years ago, I almost died,” she says in the video with over 1.1 million views. “I went to a chiropractor I’d never seen before. He cracked my neck and tore my vertebral artery. For 2-3 days, I was experiencing symptoms.”

She continues, “The only reason why I made it to the ER is because when my mom was like 22, she saw a story on Dateline about a model who had vision issues after seeing a chiropractor. Because of that memory, I was able to get help in time.”

What Happened At the Chiropractor?

Limas goes on to explain that a woman reached out recently, saying that “her daughter had gone to a chiropractor and was experiencing the same symptoms [she] had. The only reason her daughter went to the emergency room was because her mom remembered my story. Sure enough, this young woman also suffered a vertebral artery dissection. Had she not heard my story, who knows if she would be here today?”

“Do not get your neck cracked by a chiropractor,” Limas urges. “I understand that chiropractors have done great things for many, many people. But if you ask any neurosurgeon, they’ll tell you that your vertebral arteries lead directly to your brain, and it’s simply not worth the risk.”

“Here’s what I tell people all the time: You’re more than welcome to go to a chiropractor. Just know that the consequences of getting your neck cracked by a chiropractor could be becoming paralyzed, having a stroke, or simply not being alive anymore.”

What Story Is Limas’ Mom Referencing?

While there is no specific Dateline episode detail similar to such a story, Limas’ mom is likely referring to the story of Katie May. According to an ABC News report, May, the Playboy model and social media influencer, passed away in February 2016 following a visit to a chiropractor’s office for a neck adjustment. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said the cause of death was vertebral artery dissection.

Vertebral artery dissection (VAD) is a condition where the inner lining of the vertebral artery tears, allowing blood to flow between the layers of the artery wall. More specifically, per the Cleveland Clinic, “Your vertebral artery runs along the back of your neck and supplies your brain and spine with oxygen-rich blood. A dissection forms when there’s a tear in one or more of its three tissue layers. It can affect blood flow, putting you at risk for life-threatening complications.”

There was much to say in the comments to Limas’ video.

One said that her “neurologist made me sign an agreement before he took me on as patient that I would never go to a chiropractor as he sees two patients a year on average that have died from ruptured carotid arteries after going to a chiropractor.”

Another claimed a chiropractor caused completely different injuries, to the lower extremities: Not as bad as your story, but don’t let them pull your legs. I had a chiropractor tear my [meniscus in both knees.]”

“I saw two young females in their 20s with the exact same injuries (dissected vertebral arteries) from a chiropractor,” said a nurse. “One waited 3 hours before coming to the hospital and after going into surgery, she made a full recovery. The second waited overnight and came in with paralysis of her left side and blindness on her left. She went into surgery, but never recovered from the injuries.”

Aside from the anecdotes, there does not appear to be anything resembling certainty on causality with vertebral artery dissection and various complications, including strokes. Studies are available, but are limited. One “study of studies” says the risk is rare and depends on the practitioner. Cardiologists, per Women’s Health, say cervical manipulation is not worth the squeeze, no matter what.

The American Chiropractic Association’s view is unsteady, saying the “questions about a causal relationship between cervical manipulation and stroke are not completely settled.” But it ultimately writes that “scientific evidence from both population-based and biomechanical studies consistently suggests the relationship is most likely circumstantial and that vertebral artery damage from cervical manipulation is probably not biologically plausible in most circumstances.”

