Maryland man goes to Harbor Freight for knee pads. Then he realizes they’re completely different now: ‘Designed with a woman in mind’

‘I don’t know why women think hardware stores and tool stores are for men only…’

A TikTok creator who goes by @menmasteringmasculinity—a manosphere account operating in the red pill corner of the platform—recently posted a clip of himself leaving a Harbor Freight in Severna Park, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., showing off various knee pads on display before noting the Western Safety rolling knee pads he claimed to order.

“Stopped at the old Harbor Freight,” he says. “Was looking for some of these for my wife, but then I saw [the rolling knee pads] and was like, wow. Never knew. Had to order it, though.”

The caption reads, “You can find some seriously innovative tools, and accessories for helping around the house. I don’t know why women think hardware stores and tool stores are for men only clearly this was designed with a woman in mind!”

Knee Pads ‘Designed With a Woman in Mind’: The Toomfoolery

Knee pads, of course, are unisex, typically used for gardening, flooring, construction work, and whatever other manual labor. There’s nothing remotely gendered about them. What registers, and what the creator plainly intends to register, is the framing: knee pads, sought out “for my wife,” delivered without specification of use.

The implication carries two possible readings, neither of which is flattering. Either women alone work on their knees—a reductive domestic assignment, which would be in lockstep with the woman-hater’s club energy.

But more likely, given the tone, he’s gesturing toward something sexual, which is also part of the woman-hater’s playbook. The non-specific nudge is the point. Plausible deniability functions as a red pill creator’s favorite instrument, a mechanism for degrading women (or generally punching down) while maintaining the posture of innocence. After all, he might have been there to get something for his wife.

His handle announces its allegiance without subtlety. The account occupies the lower rungs of a sprawling manosphere ecosystem—a modest following, videos of him signaling conspiracy about complex topics he doesn’t completely understand. But it all feeds into the larger apparatus with a weird contempt for women.

Accounts like his serve as tributaries, carrying slightly diluted versions of ideologies popularized by figures who’ve built a misogyny industrial complex to full monetization. With the bigger influencers, it’s replete with course packs, supplement affiliate codes, and sports betting referrals.

Let’s see what the people had to say.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Harbor Freight Customer’s Find

Welp, about that, nothing really. There is a single comment from a person using three sweating, laughing emojis, suggesting the messaging was a little risky. Also, to be fair, he’s not a guy searching for followers or doing all the things you need to do to find them.

The Pipeline Is the Product

The manosphere’s reach is well-documented and growing, especially as the economy fails. I don’t mean the stock market; I mean what’s actually happening on the ground, with the country’s downtrending job market and inflation.

A 2025 Common Sense Media survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adolescent boys ages 11 to 17 found that 73% regularly encounter masculinity-related content online. Nearly one in four experiencing high exposure levels. Boys with the heaviest consumption reported lower self-esteem and greater emotional suppression.

Child psychotherapist Dr. Katie Hurley detailed in her book “Breaking the Boy Code” that the woman-haters pipeline (and other fear-based concepts) rarely begins with out-and-out hatred. It starts with fitness videos, grooming tips, and mundane errands (like going to a local Harbor Freight) that these influencers turn into content. Then, it gradually mushrooms into more corrosive frameworks about gender, race, and social hierarchy.

The chauvinistic prosperity gospel trickles down from top-tier influencers while the money is slowly vacuumed up. Smaller creators reproduce the ethos for free, serving as unpaid foot soldiers in an economy they’ll never profit from.

AllHipHop reached out to @menmasteringmasculinity via TikTok direct message and comment, and to Harbor Freight via email. We will update this story if either party responds.