‘I question giving your number to another man when you have a boyfriend’: NYC woman has ‘wholesome’ conversation with hedge fund manager by the pool. 30 seconds later, she can’t believe what he texts her

A New York City woman meets a hedge fund manager poolside and enjoys what she thinks is a wholesome conversation with him. Shortly after, he surprises her with a brazen text.

TikTok user Nadia (@nadiawilemski) posted a video about the encounter on Oct. 7. “The most disgusting thing that ever happened to me happened to me today,” she says to start the video.

Nadia explains that she went to the gym today at a location that is attached to a hotel. After her gym session, she decides to visit the pool to enjoy the weather. “I’m sitting by the pool, enjoying the sun, in my little bikini or whatever,” she says.

That’s when a man that she later learns is a 30-year-old hedge fund manager starts up a conversation. Nadia says the discussion lasted about 45 minutes and covered everything from work to life goals. It was actually “wholesome,” she says, and she didn’t pick up on any “flirty” vibes from the man, which is good because Nadia has a boyfriend.

New York City Poolside Convo Goes from ‘Wholesome’ to ‘Excuse Me?’

The vibe shifts when the man decides to leave the pool and return to his room. He asks to exchange numbers, and Nadia agrees because she didn’t sense he was approaching her romantically. That is, until, about 30 seconds after he leaves the pool, when he texts her if she’d like to come up to his room.

Nadia politely declines, and makes sure to alert a friend who is working at the hotel that day about the advance. She returns to her pool chair to find that the man has returned, and he immediately asks her if she checked her phone. “I was like, ‘I’m not doing that,’” she says.

Things take an even darker turn when the man leaves again only to text Nadia with an even more sinister offer. “He goes, ‘I will pay you money if you come up.’ Excuse me? I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?'” she says.

The man went even further by suggesting that it would be a good career and financial choice for Nadia to make. Needless to say, she declined. “He literally tried to pay me to go up to his room,” she says. “That’s disgusting.”

Viewers React to the NYC Poolside Proposition

In the comments section, viewers weighed in on the interaction and Nadia’s decision to give out her phone number in the first place.

“I question you giving your number to another man when you have a boyfriend,” wrote one user. “Would it be OK for your boyfriend to give/collect numbers from other women?”

A second person said they also doubt the man’s self-professed job title. “Anyone can say they run a hedge fund,” they wrote. “By the way, I run a hedge fund.”

However, not everyone was as judgmental. “Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” said one viewer.

Is This Proposition Legal in New York City?

This suggestion qualifies as prostitution under New York state law. It is illegal to pay someone in exchange for sex everywhere except Nevada, where the industry is tightly regulated.

All Hip Hop contacted Nadia via TikTok direct message for comment.