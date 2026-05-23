Portland man records a woman in the park. Then she pulls an Uno Reverse: ‘Girl that last part took me out’

Ren (@dropitlowren) spots a man recording her and other passersby while walking through a park — then catches him doing it again ten minutes later on her return trip. She turns the camera on him, producing a confrontation that distills the creeping entitlement some men wield through the convenient fiction that legal means acceptable.

“This guy recorded me 10 minutes earlier when I was walking through the park,” reads the video’s text overlay. “So on the way back, I decided to record him.”

Portland Park Confrontation

Ren wasn’t about to let the second sighting pass without comment. Camera now rolling, she approaches the man directly. “Do you like recording people?” she asks. His creepy reply arrives almost cheerfully: “Yep.”

When pressed, the man invokes “freedom of speech”—that catch-all refuge for those who understand just enough about their rights to exploit them. Ren, equally unbothered, pivots to commentary on what’s beneath his helmet. “I bet you’re bald under that helmet,” she says, before he confirms her suspicion by removing it. “Oh, yeah, you are bald. He’s bald, and he’s torturing people with hair,” she says, referencing a popular meme from “Totally Spies.”

Let’s see what the people had to say.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Portland Man Recording Parkgoers

Mostly, the comments were about how quickly she came back. “Girl, that last part took me out,” said one commenter. “YOU HAD THE PERFECT RESPONSE,” wrote another person.

“Sorry this happened to you! He does not represent Portland at all!” said a Portlander.

“Pls never delete this so I can come back and giggle,” joked one person.

Recording in Public: Legal Loopholes

The confrontation here signals what will be a compounding issue with technology, and that is men co-opting recording laws to surveil women in public and doing so without much legal pushback.

As CNN reported in February, so-called “manfluencers” have turned covert (not so secret) filming of women into a content genre, deploying smart glasses and phones to capture interactions without knowledge or consent.

Stephanie Wescott, a feminist academic at Australia’s Monash University, told CNN that such technology sends a clear message about asymmetrical power through tech—namely, that men can be “controlling women’s images in public spaces without their knowledge.”

In most U.S. and U.K. jurisdictions, filming someone in a public space is broadly legal because the framework is supposed to be designed to protect press freedoms and civic accountability. But as the Herald Times reported in January, this has made it almost impossible for women to seek real recourse outside of embarrassment, as Ren did here.

Privacy lawyer Jamie Hurworth noted that while such filming may intrude on an individual’s right to a private life, current legislation struggles to keep pace with it.

While some state laws address voyeuristic recording—u###### photos, filming in private spaces—Stop Street Harassment notes that street harassment “is not specifically criminalized the way sexual harassment in schools and the workplace is, despite its prevalence.”

Allhiphop reached out to Ren via TikTok direct message and comment, and to the City of Portland for more information. We will update this story if either party responds.