Pras Michel Teams Up With Mark Wahlberg For Documentary About Trump Fiasco

Pras Michel joined forces with Mark Wahlberg to produce a documentary detailing his Hip-Hop legacy and the federal case that could send him to prison for decades.

A Hip-Hop Icon’s Legal Saga Heads to the Screen

Pras Michel is turning his federal conviction and musical legacy into a documentary, teaming up with Mark Wahlberg to tell the story behind his dramatic fall from Hip-Hop fame to a possible 22-year prison sentence.

The former Fugees member is collaborating with Wahlberg’s production company, Unrealistic Ideas, to develop a film that traces his rise in music and his entanglement in one of the largest international corruption cases in recent U.S. history. Unrealistic Ideas president Archie Gips is also producing the project.

“Everyone is fascinated by all the twists and turns, like it’s some kind of thriller,” Michel told Variety. “But for me, this is just my life — the real, messy, complicated truth of what I’ve been living through.”

From Grammy Wins to Federal Charges

Michel, once part of the Grammy-winning trio the Fugees alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, was convicted in April 2023 on 10 felony counts. Charges include conspiracy, witness tampering and operating as an unregistered foreign agent for China.

At the center of the case is Malaysian financier Jho Low, who remains a fugitive. Prosecutors allege Michel accepted millions from Low to influence U.S. politics, including illegally contributing to Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign. Authorities also claim Michel attempted to disrupt a Department of Justice investigation during Donald Trump’s administration.

Wahlberg Steps In to Produce

Wahlberg said he’s eager to help bring Michel’s story to the screen. “I’m rooting for Pras and excited to tell his story,” Wahlberg said in a statement.

Gips described the story as “a surprising mix of pop culture and geopolitical intrigue that feels like a spy thriller come to life.” The documentary will explore Michel’s musical success, legal downfall and his alleged role in helping Low avoid extradition while maintaining political influence in the U.S.

A Complicated Legacy

Michel’s legal troubles began in 2019, when he was first charged in connection with the global 1MDB scandal. The New York Times reported that the case exposed a complex web of foreign money, political donations and international influence.

Before the courtroom drama, Michel helped shape Hip-Hop history with the Fugees’ 1996 album The Score, which sold more than 22 million copies worldwide and featured hits like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not.”

Michel’s sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. The documentary, still in development, aims to give viewers a full picture of his journey—from global stardom to federal court.