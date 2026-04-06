‘I always knew our phones were listening’: South Carolina man does YouTube workout. Then his iPhone calls the police

Kent Prain Jr. (@kprainjr), a Greenville, South Carolina, real estate agent, says his iPhone called 911 after it overheard him complain that a YouTube fitness trainer was “killing” him during a workout—a startling reminder that our devices are always listening.

“Y’all, I always knew our phones were listening,” he started, “but I did not have a firsthand experience or account of it doing so until tonight.”

Man’s iPhone Calls 911 on His Behalf During Workout

Prain explained that he and his wife were putting in a workout in their shed, which doubles as a sauna.

“My wife has Hashimoto’s, a thyroid condition,” he explained. “So I said, OK, listen, we’ll do a thyroid workout with a girl on YouTube. Her name is Sarah Sanders, also known as The Thyroid Trainer. She’s excellent.”

The workout is tough, so he does what people normally do. “So I [leaned] against the wall, and I told my wife. I said, ‘Man, Sarah’s killing me.’”

Then, something unexpected happened: “Before I knew it, I [heard] my phone ringing. I heard, ‘Greenville County EMS’ or ‘Greenville County 911, what’s your emergency?’”

His iPhone had completely misinterpreted a situation that Prain likely wouldn’t have realized it was even listening to. “It heard me say, ‘Sarah’s killing me,’ and called 911 on my behalf. How wild is that?” he said.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Bizarre iPhone Experience

“That’s not wild, that’s invasive,” said one commenter. Another person wrote, “Sometimes when I say Sarah, it thinks I say Siri. That’s insane!” A light bulb went off for Prain in his response: “Ohhhh!!! Maybe it thought I said Siri and then k***ing. lol.”

One person noted an instance where Siri/iPhone was listening, and it worked out in the user’s favor. “My iPhone called 911 when I was in an accident,” they wrote. “When I came to my phone, [it] was talking saying driver unresponsive, and it was not hooked up to my car, so how did it know?”

This is likely one of the best-case scenarios where your phone listening to your conversation, or a lack of one, helped save someone.

Hey, Siri: Are You Listening?

The incident underscores the double-edged nature of Apple’s voice assistant technology, given the massive privacy concerns. Siri is designed to stay passively alert even when an iPhone is locked and be ready to respond to commands or detect signs of distress.

Fortunately, in the event of an accident or any emergency—such as the one above—Apple maintains emergency access above all privacy walls. Users don’t need to enter their passcode, show their face, or unlock the device for Siri to call 911.

But, and there’s always a “but,” that same capability means Siri can misinterpret casual speech, turning a lighthearted workout complaint into a full emergency response. As iPhones add features like Crash Detection and hands-free SOS, the gap between life-saving tool and privacy concern continues to narrow.

Allhiphop reached out to Prain via TikTok direct message and comment and to Apple via email. The article will be updated upon response.