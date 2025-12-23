‘What am I supposed to do next year?’: Woman realizes her Outlook calendar only goes to December. So she calls IT

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An IT professional had a recent client come in with an issue with her Outlook calendar. According to her, her calendar only went to December 2025.

TikTok creator @djwhisper described the situation in his video, generating four million views since Nov. 19.

“ Today, a lady was showing me her Outlook calendar, and she goes, ‘It only goes to December, 2025.’ I said, ‘What?’” @djwhisper told his viewers. “She gave [me her] Outlook calendar [and said], ‘Look, it only goes to December 2025. What am I supposed to do next year? Get a new Outlook?’”

Woman Realizes Outlook Calendar Stops at December

@Djwhisper took a quick look at her Outlook calendar, and then realized that everything was working normally. She just didn’t see the arrow to switch from December 2025 to January 2026.

“When I clicked the arrow next to December and it went to January 2026. I said, ‘Hey, you should click this little area. It goes until next month,’” @Djwhisper said. “She goes, ‘Oh, thank goodness. I thought I was gonna need a new computer.’”

The humorous video left many commenters reflecting on their own aloof or slightly incompetent co-workers.

“I often wonder how some of my coworkers find their way home at night,” said one viewer.

Another added their experience to the comment’s section, saying, “My coworker called IT today because her mouse didn’t work. The battery was dead.”

Do a Lot of Workers Find Out About Firings This Way?

Some theorized that her calendar “not going to 2026” was a sign from upper management that they were letting her go, although these comments seemed in jest.

“’It doesn’t go to 2026.’ Yes Debbie, that is [Human Resources’] way of telling you that you’re fired,” said one scathing viewer.

But, others theorized that the woman might be in an upper management position herself. Many online blogs, articles and posit this as one symptom of the “Peter Principle.” In essence, workers are promoted based on their ability to work within their current role, not their potential in a higher position.

When a worker continues to receive promotions, they eventually hit a point of incompetence, as they are no longer capable to function as competently as they did in lower positions.

That explains why many people see upper managers in a bad light. They no longer have the ability to effectively manage all of the tasks they’re given, or simply have the ability to sufficiently manage, as their skills never aligned with managerial roles to begin with.

One commenter said, “She’s probably a director making six figures.”

Either way, it seems like issues with Outlook seem to be a common issue in work spaces. Another IT worker commented, “I once had a lady tell me her email wasn’t working. Turns out, it was because no one had emailed her that morning.”

All Hip Hop has reached out to @Djwhisper for comment. We’ll let you know if he responds.