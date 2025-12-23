50 Cent’s LeBron James Netflix Documentary Rumor Explained

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A flat-out lie has convinced the internet that 50 Cent was creating a documentary on LeBron like he did Sean “Diddy” Combs.

This is an exhibition on misinformation.

50 Cent got the internet all in a tizzy over an alleged LeBron James doc lit this week and thanks to social media, here I am. Fans believe a Netflix documentary about Lebron James is in the works. The buzz started moved, and I thought people had noses to smell bulls##t like this. This stinks!

The source of the nonsense was an X account called Hoops Crave, which posted photos of 50 Cent and LeBron James, claiming 50 was set to produce a Netflix documentary.

“This one ain’t about basketball,” was the caption. The narrative was Bron Bron said something about the Diddy doc and inferred there was something on him to be unearthed.

Hoops Crave is a parody account. It even that plainly in its bi. It has nothing to do with the official site Pop Crave. Nobody is looking at that! Even in the parody world, they are not credible. This ain’t The Onion! And, parody warnings don’t get seen after the post goes viral.

Fake is as fake does…just look at the date on that! Comments below.

“Is 50 just always two steps ahead of everyone else? First, Formula 50 Vitamin Water, now this?”

“Worlds are about to be turned upside down. 50 need to stop man.”

“Someone protect 50. He’s whistleblowing too much for his own good.”

What made the rumor feel believable is 50 Cent’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which premiered earlier in the month. Diddy’s dark life, rise and sexual habit made for binge worthy television.

So no, there is no secret LeBron James documentary from 50 Cent on the way. Let this be a reminder of how quickly misinformation spreads unchecked. The truth is in the bed as the lie travels all around the world.

