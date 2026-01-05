Adin Ross Fears Joe Budden, Calls Cops

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Adin Ross keeps disrespecting Black culture while hiding behind screens, security, and contradictions.

Adin Ross is the corny streamer of the year. He’s gotten a little too comfortable playing games he clearly does not want finished. If you have been watching this train wreck, you already know the pattern. Ross runs his mouth online, hides behind screens and security. What a b####!

Joe Budden openly said he hoped Glasses Malone would actually follow through on checking Ross over his repeated disrespect toward Doechii. Budden just let it fly. He basically said what a lot of people were thinking and Ross did not like it one bit. Instead of reflecting, Ross asked Joe to “pull up.”

Sounds tough, right? Except right after that, in the same sentence, he made it clear that police were with him. Yes.n He invites confrontation and in the same sentence, but says he has cops. He ain’t tough. That is pure cowardice.

Adin Ross responds to Joe Budden’s call for violence against him after he dissed Doechii pic.twitter.com/bfLGePs78k — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) January 5, 2026

He only seems powerful, bucking up when it is safe. Strip that away and what is left? Not much. And that is the problem with this entire situation. These streamers live in a digital bubble where disrespect has no immediate consequences. But Hip-Hop is not built like that.

All of this started because Black people asked Ross to stop disrespecting Doechii. Just stop, you bozo. She raps, she sings, she is dope, and whether you think she is an industry plant or an oak tree, it is not your culture to play with like that. Ross loves to remind people that he is Jewish, and nobody has an issue with that. The issue is why he feels so emboldened to test Black culture while offering nothing but antagonism in return. FOH.

Look at this and I am not cleaning the language on purpose:

What makes it worse is the entourage, specifically that Black sidekicks. AK too. The people standing next to him who should know better. In some ways, they are worse than he is. That complicity is just as nasty as the disrespect itself.

Reality will tap in with him soon. That is just how the world works.