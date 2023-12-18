Cam’ron Finally Got His Boo Nia Long, Or Did He?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did Cam’ron get with Nia Long? The rumor mill is on fire!

Cam’ron has been on a mission. It has been more than a year since he first slid into Nia Long‘s DMs, trying to kick game. And guess what? This weekend, it looks like his persistence paid off! They were both at Rich Paul’s birthday bash in L.A., hanging out, chatting, and even snapping some photos together. I saw a mixture of hate and love online. I will tell you which I was at the end of this.

Let’s rewind a bit. Back in October 2022, Cam’ron, now a podcaster and TV host, let the world peep some DMs he shot Nia’s way on IG. This was right after her messy breakup with Ime Udoka and all that Celtics drama. I guess he saw opportunity staring him in the face.

Cam’ron was straight up, telling Nia he thought they’d be a dope couple. Nia didn’t hit him back. Cam’ron told his fans that he got hosed from the beautiful actress. Fast forward 14 months, they are at Rich Paul’s party. This is the first time they have met. And, boy, was Cam’ron smitten.

Nia actually posted a photo of them together first, then POOF, it disappeared. I am wondering if she had second thoughts about feeding the rumor mill. As for Cam’ron? He kept his up and even threw in a few more for good measure. Was he trying to show everyone he finally linked up with her? Maybe. There was one key image where she appeared to be moving away as he tried to whisper in her ear.

Is it really love?

Remember when Jeezy code-switched in his interview with Nia? Never in my life will I forget seeing Big Snow turn into a Polar Teddy Bear.

And, yeah…I am hating on them both!