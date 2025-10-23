Canal Street Crackdown: ICE & “Karens” Knock New York’s Street Hustle

ICE raids hit Canal Street after an alleged far-right reporter snitched on immigrant vendors, sparking outrage across New York.

WTF!?

Canal Street has always been wild, but this right here? This is different. For decades, that Lower Manhattan area has been the beating heart of NYC culture. You could find everything. I will not expound on “everything,” but if you know, you know. The vendors—immigrants, hustlers, dreamers—have been part of New York’s rhythm forever. Every few years/months, police roll through, the sellers scatter like pigeons, and life goes on. But this new ICE thing is not business as usual.

WATCH: A huge group of African illegal immigrants are operating a black market on the corner of Broadway and Canal St in New York City.



The entire sidewalk is filled with illegals who state they are from Senegal and I watched as they fled police.



This corner looks exactly…

Apparently, someone decided to take things up a notch—by calling ICE on the vendors. Instead of a routine “raid,” this was something far more sinister. However, it seems a so-called “concerned citizen,” allegedly a Latina woman who allegedly identifies with the far-right group Turning Point, reportedly tipped off agents. She specifically targeted African and Caribbean street vendors. Everybody is out there, trust me, not just darker hued people. According to the Internet sleuths, this woman presents herself as white and carries the energy of a “Karen.” She looks like she can’t wait to order pumpkin spice latte sprinkled with hate.

NYC: Arrests and Clashes as protesters STAND OFF with ICE agents during a RAID on Canal Street



Video by @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/UKYsfwM8nT — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 21, 2025

Canal Street is subjected to this weird form of vigilante. Videos and posts are flooding social media showing vendors being harassed, their goods trashed, and their livelihoods threatened under the guise of “law and order.” The people doing the calling seem to believe they’re protecting America, but all they’re really doing is undermining the very essence of what makes New York New York. By the way, there are more than enough samples and known markets like this in suburban and rural areas. Trust me, I know this.

But this is bigger than NEW YORK…and you know it. Across the country, immigrant workers—many Latino, many Black—are being targeted by “citizens” emboldened to weaponize the system. Lawn crews, day laborers, street sellers, and farmhands—all just trying to survive—are finding themselves in the crosshairs. These aren’t violent criminals or gang members. They’re the backbone of industries Americans depend on. But ICE isn’t known for being nice. Reports of aggressive questioning, intimidation and violence have surfaced. It happened in New York too.

While people are snitching on hardworking folks, grocery prices are climbing, rent is suffocating, and major corporations are running unchecked. It’s a warped moral compass when calling immigration enforcement on a T-shirt vendor feels like justice while billionaires dodge taxes. I am still waiting for “The Files” to be released!

So, as the Canal Street saga unfolds, why are we turning on the very people who make the city pulse? Out of hate? Let the cops do their thing like they have for years. Canal Street has always been loud, messy, and imperfect but it’s also been a symbol of hustle and multicultural grit. Counterfeit handbags are not disappearing by getting at these dudes and women. Get to the plant, the companies and manufacturers, tough guys! This is insane!