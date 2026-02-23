Claressa Shields Celebrates Championship Win With Boosie and Papoose in Detroit

Claressa Shields celebrated her latest championship victory in Detroit with Boosie and Papoose by her side.

Detroit was lit last night.

Fresh off another dominant performance in the ring, Claressa Shields hit the club to celebrate, and she did not come alone. Lil Boosie, aka ball-out Boosie Badazz, was in the building. So was her boyfriend and potential future husband, Papoose. The energy went straight from the arena to the afterparty.

Shields had plenty to celebrate. The multi-division world champion once again showed why she is widely considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time. She’s the G.W.O.A.T.! Her dominance was clear, and the crowd felt it. She looked like she wanted to knock ol’ girls head off. I’m thinking with 3-minute rounds, she’s knocking her out. Pap earned praise for bringing Hip-Hop energy to fight night. His presence was felt both in The Ring and outside of it. Claressa gave him a big hug and kiss right in the ring.

There is also quiet chatter about his relationship with promoter Dmitry Salita, the former professional boxer who now guides much of Shields’ career through Salita Promotions. Whether that connection is strictly business or something deeper remains to be seen, but it is clear Papoose has become part of the overall presentation.

After the gloves came off, Shields jumped on Instagram Live. Thousands tuned in and the vibes were high. At times the camera work was shaky, and it looked like she was fully in celebration mode. Honestly, she probably should have handed the phone to someone else and just enjoyed the moment. Just let the champion soak it all in.

She seemed especially excited to have Boosie and Papoose by her side. The crossover between boxing and Hip-Hop felt organic.

And let’s not forget, the intensity of fight night spilled over at moments. There were reports of tension outside The Ring earlier in the evening. That only adds to the narrative of how emotionally charged the entire night was.

Shields continues to carry Detroit on her back. Boosie brought Southern fire. Papoose stood firmly in support. It was celebration, culture and championship energy all wrapped into one night.

What do you think about the celebration and the Hip-Hop and boxing connection? Drop your thoughts in the comments.