Did Keke Palmer Lose Her Baby Daddy For New Usher Song?

KeKe Palmer may have lost a baby daddy for a song with Usher making fun her ex.

It looks like Darius Jackson ain’t holding down that “Boyfriend” title anymore. Keke Palmer’s man can’t stands no more! She collaborated with Usher on that new song “Boyfriend” and it seems like hell is breaking loose as they go viral.

Various sources are buzzing and they say Darius is not going to stand by and let Usher and KeKe clown him. I am sure you remember he made waves back in July when Keke’s cakes got Usher’s attention in Last Vegas? My dude jumped in his feelings and into his baby mom’s comments. And it all went downhill from there.

Bro tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” when Keke rocked that sheer dress at Usher’s show. Next thing we knew, he pulled a Houdini and vanished from Twitter (I ain’t calling it “X,” b!). We have not seen Darius and Keke together since. They are parents of a baby. They legit brought a new life into this world, their son Leodis Andrellton. Keke’s been keeping it busy and grinding hard. There is no official word on their relationship, but there is an unofficial word. Darius has reportedly jumped back into his acting career and left the mess behind. And let me tell you, they’re co-parenting champs, even if they are no longer sleeping together.

As for Keke and Usher, they got that “Boyfriend” video out and they are throwing shade at her child’s dad. Lyrics like, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me. Oh that’s cool.”