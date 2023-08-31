Is The Hot Boy B.G. About to Be Out Of Prison This Week?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Could one of the original Hot Boys be getting out of jail?

Here we go again!

The Baby Gangsta is about to break the chains of oppression, per a new report by theJasmineBrand. B.G. signed with Cash Money Records in the early 90s and started cooking heat. By ’97, the Hot Boys were a sensation that included the likes of Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk. By 2001, the money got funny and the team split up.

On December 7, 2011, B.G. pled guilty to two counts of firearm possession and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. As a result, in July 2012, he was handed a 14-year prison sentence and an additional three years of federal supervision following his release. For the past few years, we have had pump-fake after pump fake that he’s getting out. Is this the truth? I guess we’ll see.

But the word is, he’s entering into a new phase of life. These sources say B.G. will be making his return to the world outside prison walls within the upcoming days. THIS WEEK. The plans for his immediate future remain uncertain, but music enthusiasts might have something to look forward to – it’s not uncommon for rappers to drop songs shortly after their release from incarceration. I don’t know about that with B.G. It has literally been forever and a day! I wish him well if he does come out, because a lot has changed.

Until then, lets listen to “Bling Bling.”