Metro Boomin Says Hackers Based In Drake’s City Stole His Accounts In $23K Balenciaga Scam

Metro Boomin has revealed he was involved in a not-so-elaborate hacker scam that almost cost him his accounts and nearly $23,000 in Balenciaga.

In a string of tweets, Metro made multiple bombshell claims, but the main one revolves around a would-be hacker gaining control of his iCloud and social media accounts, in addition to his Verizon cell phone number. In his initial tweet, Metro claimed he merely regained control as of the time of his Twitter (X) post.

“Jus got my phone # and accounts back today somebody hacked me the day the album dropped smh,” Metro wrote in part. “and all those corny ass tweets all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character All positivity always on my end We blessed It’s all love [Heart emojis].”

jus got my phone # and accounts back today somebody hacked me the day the album dropped smh



and all those corny ass tweets



all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character



All positivity always on my end

We blessed

It’s all love ❤️💜#WeDontTrustYou https://t.co/CyqZ7HFzpK — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 2, 2024

Things started to get juicy right afterwards though, as Metro seemingly points to Drake’s home country of Canada being involved, revealing he was receiving back-to-back calls from numbers with a (416) area code coincidently based in Toronto.

It all started 2 days before the album dropped and all these 416 numbers would call me back 2 back a million times. It got so bad I had to keep my phone on airplane mode pic.twitter.com/g0nUfdE03q — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 2, 2024

As if the story couldn’t get any more elaborate, Metro Boomin went on to layout the wildest story of how the alleged scammer attempted to finesse his Balenciaga rep for over $23,000 in goods.

He also claimed the hacker was trying to get items sent to Houston, even though he was in Atlanta. And I know what you’re thinking, “Bro you’re reaching this has nothing to do with Drake, even though he bought a house in Houston.” Nine times out of 10 I’d agree too, but this being the tenth time and Metro Boomin seemingly leaked an address in Houston on purpose makes me think otherwise. Even though I know Drake isn’t living in an apartment.

now I just found out in real time that all the Tyler LV I ordered just got shipped to the hacker



going to sleep now 😐 pic.twitter.com/KCbMz243NA — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 3, 2024

In the likely event Metro Boomin didn’t leak Drake’s address, it is worth noting he ended up dropping tweets confirming he tweeted the infamous “Pick a side” tweet and confirmed he wasn’t sneak dissing 21 Sabage so who cold it be.

But as GloRilla would say, at the end of the day they got to end and it appears Metro is ending his day on a semi uninhabited basis. Until then, check out the post below running down entire story chronologically.