SIGNS: Trump Plans Signature On U.S. Currency As Treasury Announces Rare Presidential Honor

Donald Trump will likely have his signature on money in an unprecedented move.

Trump plans placing his signature on U.S. paper money to mark America’s 250th birthday. Is that really what it is? The Treasury Department confirmed Thursday that new U.S. paper currency will soon carry the president’s autograph alongside the traditional signatures of Treasury officials. This has never been done in modern American history.

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The decision arrives as federal officials prepare celebrations tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary of independence. According to the Treasury Department, the move is intended as both a patriotic tribute and a recognition of Trump’s leadership during his second term.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

The rollout is expected sometime this year although officials did not release specifics about denominations timelines or circulation plans. Traditionally U.S. currency includes only the signatures of the Treasury secretary and U.S. treasurer. Trump’s addition breaks that up. We need him to be on the money for reasons all presidents are on cash.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach voiced support for the change. LOL! Ahem. Back to the news piece.

He said this move “is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

Earlier this month, officials approved a final design for a 24 karat gold commemorative coin featuring Trump’s likeness ahead of the July 4 anniversary. Discussions have also included the possibility of a $1 coin carrying his image although no final decision has been publicly confirmed.

This is in line with the history of dictatorships.

The announcement also fits into a larger pattern. Since returning to office Trump has moved to place his name on several prominent institutions. Among the most notable examples is the renaming of the Kennedy Center performing arts venue to the Trump Kennedy Center. His name was also added to the U.S. Institute of Peace building late last year.

What do you think of this?