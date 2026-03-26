Nicki Minaj Reportedly Frozen Out Of 2026 Met Gala Over Politics

MAGA, Minaj and Met might be the talk of the town in a fraction of this is true.

Nicki Minaj could be facing a fashion world cold shoulder as rumors swirl that politics and industry beef could keep her away from the 2026 Met Gala. This is the MET…. Minaj seems to invite controversy, but now her alignment with Donald Trump may have fkd her up in a mayor way.

According to a report from Rob Shutter’s Naughty But Nice column, there is chatter that the the one now called MAGA Minaj is being quietly excluded from the event. One unnamed insider did not mince words when describing what they claim is happening behind the scenes.

“Nicki’s invitations didn’t just slow down — they vanished,” the source said. “Hollywood stopped returning her calls. This isn’t subtle anymore. She’s been shut out.”

If true, this would mark a life-changing shift for an artist who has been part of the broader pop culture elite for-ever. Nicki has built a career on unpredictability, but this situation feels different. Harsh consequences tied to the moment.

Unless you were under a massive rock, Minaj publicly showed support for Trump and even appeared at a Treasury Department event connected to his “Trump Accounts” initiative. That visibility reportedly did not sit well in certain entertainment circles.

“Hollywood doesn’t forgive this kind of alignment — especially when it’s loud and unapologetic,” another source reportedly said. “Once she went full MAGA on that stage, the door didn’t just close — it locked.”

But – this narrative is only half of the story.

Beefing with Roc Nation and Jay-Z can also cause issues. I am betting that Jay will show up this year. Timing matters. They have more-or-less confirmed that Beyoncé is returning to the Met Gala spotlight as a co-chair alongside Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman, which means some people are getting bumped.

Another source said “nobody wants to touch” her, talking about Minaj.

Of course, This is all still rumor territory. Nicki Minaj has not publicly addressed any Met Gala speculation. She has been very quiet too. Whether she shows up on those famous steps or skips the spectacle we shall be all eyes and ears.

She has other glamorous events, I am sure.