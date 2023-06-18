Takeoff Receives Birthday Wishes: Migos Sound Off!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday 🎂♾🚀Miss You So Much! pic.twitter.com/de1S4b3Y03 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) June 18, 2023

At times, appreciating a heavenly birthday is the hardest. However, today (June 18), the world stops and wishes Takeoff a Happy one. Of course, the remaining Migos members, Quavo and Offset respectfully sound off.

In truth, God does not make mistakes. Be that as it may, the ability to discover Grace in times of tribulation, is in fact, a blessing. So, with the unexpected demise of the respected MC, not too much is making sense.

Gone way tooo soon! R.I.P & Happy 29th birthday to Takeoff 🚀🙏🏾❤️ #LongLiveTakeoff https://t.co/Epdwrp2bel pic.twitter.com/MVroARF93B — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 18, 2023

On the other hand, his family, his peers and his supporters are honoring his enduring memory. Although, he was laid-back, the composed Gemini still creates a lasting impression. Through different social media platforms — and the archaic art of oral communication — his public is working to ensure that, June 18 is transforming into the day of, Take.

Last December, the world lost the “Straightenin'” spitter. Nevertheless, his presence will forever outshine his absence. Luckily, his lyrical legacy is more than valid. The creative acumen and the faultless delivery will always be memorable.

Quavo just shared this video of Takeoff being in awe of the Yeezy jean jacket 🤍 happy heavenly birthday Takeoff 🕊 pic.twitter.com/QydFbK4QJb — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 18, 2023

Of course, both Quavo and Offset are working to find the words to express their grief and their appreciation. The first, took to Twitter and sincerely pens, “Everyone Wish My Nephew Happy Birthday,” before closing with, “Miss You So Much!” By all means, the late lyricist is more than missed.

Additionally, a series of photos, along with an accompanying message shares Offset’s perspective. With poignant prose he delivers, “Happy birthday rocket man 🚀 the greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang.”

Long live, Takeoff!