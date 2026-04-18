50 Cent & Marlon Wayans Ended Feud At CinemaCon

50 Cent and Marlon Wayans reconnected in Las Vegas turning a past dispute into a moment that signals bigger moves in film and business.

50 Cent and Marlon Wayans buried their feud in Las Vegas at CinemaCon. They were in town for business, but handled another type of business.

I did not think we would see this, but social media is a lie. Meeting in person is the truth. After trading jabs in the past 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans were seen together at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where the tension dissolve into laughter and mutual respect. The annual event is known for gathering Hollywood’s biggest players.

Wayans arrived with momentum behind Scary Movie 6 while 50 Cent continued to push the “Street Fighter” franchise. With both men operating in the same industry circles a meeting was inevitable but this was smooth as a baby’s bottom. No, Bam!

Clips circulating online show the two engaging in lighthearted conversation with no visible signs of past friction. Shawn Wayans was there too.

Wayans spoke.

“Thank you guys so much for being a part of my movie,” which had nothing to do with 50 Cent.

A source I know got a bird’s eye view of it. “It’s still all entertainment and marketing at the end of the day. Nobody is setting back their business goals to be beefing at CinemaCon.” That perspective reframes their past conflict as part of a broader ecosystem where attention often fuels opportunity.

More importantly priorities appear to have shifted. And that is a great thing.

CinemaCon is a launchpad for major announcements but this might be the first time beef got squashed!