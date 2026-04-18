Offset Has A New Legal Issue: Producer Says Rapper Stiffed Him

Offset is facing a new legal battle as a producer demands $20,000 for an album track the rapper supposedly used without an agreement.

Offset is drowning in legal chaos right now, and a music producer just added another lawsuit to the pile by claiming the rapper stiffed him out of twenty grand for a track that ended up on his album.

Producer ChaseTheMoney says Offset used his song “Worth It” on the 2023 project Set It Off without ever finalizing a payment agreement, and now he’s taking him to court demanding money and a full accounting of what the album made.

The lawsuit is complicated because Offset already sued ChaseTheMoney, claiming he worked out a deal back in early 2023 to pay Rose $20,000 plus a 4% royalties split with a co-producer.

But Rose’s new management came around three months after the album dropped and suddenly wanted five times that amount.

Offset asked a judge to declare the original deal was legit and binding, but now Rose is countersuing, and the case is still ongoing.

Offset’s people released a statement saying the producer is just trying to shake them down.

“These claims are completely meritless and nothing more than a money grab,” his team told TMZ. “A deal was negotiated with Mr. Rose and his management, and he agreed to compensation and credit for his contribution. After the record was released, and with new management in place, he refused to honor that agreement and has attempted to renegotiate for fees well beyond industry standards under the threat of litigation.”

The rapper’s basically saying Rose is trying to flip the script after already getting paid and credited.

This producer lawsuit is just the latest headache in what’s been an absolutely brutal year for Offset financially and legally.

Back in January, an arrest warrant was issued after he missed an arraignment on a misdemeanor battery charge from December 2025, but an LA judge recalled the warrant on February 26.

Then things got worse when MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit filed a lawsuit against him on March 30 for an unpaid hundred-thousand-dollar credit line he opened to keep gambling.

Just days after that casino lawsuit hit, Offset got shot in the leg outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6.

The FBI is investigating and has released photos of the suspects and vehicles, but no one has been arrested yet.

He spent a few days in the hospital but was released in stable condition and even performed just six days after getting shot.

The producer dispute, the arrest warrant drama, the casino debt, and the shooting all paint a picture of an artist whose life is spiraling in multiple directions at once.