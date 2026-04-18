EXCLUSIVE: G Perico Alleges Coach Stole His Brand Identity & Possibly Made Millions

G Perico takes Coach to federal court, claiming the luxury brand copied his trademarked slogan and profited millions without permission.

G Perico is taking Coach and Tapestry to federal court over a trademark that’s become central to his entire brand identity and business model.

The Los Angeles rapper filed a lawsuit saying the companies deliberately copied his “this is a blue t-shirt” slogan and profited from years of work he’d already put in building recognition around that exact phrase.

The complaint identifies him as Jeremy Nash, known professionally as G Perico, and details how he registered the trademark back in 2022 for clothing items including shirts, hats, and outerwear.

He’d been promoting the brand through his music, videos, concerts, and online presence, building real consumer recognition tied directly to his name and career.

Then Coach allegedly started selling shirts with “this is a Coach t-shirt” on them, creating exactly the kind of confusion G Perico says damages his brand.

According to the filing, the companies never asked for permission, never licensed the trademark, and never offered compensation. G Perico’s lawyer Andrew Williams laid it out clearly: “By using the Infringing Mark, [Coach] attempted to create a connection and benefit from the success and popularity of [G. Perico] and the Trademark, which in turn has generated, on information and belief, hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars for [Coach].”

That’s the core of the case right there.

The lawsuit argues that consumers would naturally associate the products with G Perico or assume there was some kind of partnership between him and Coach.

That confusion, he claims, damaged his brand and reduced the value of his trademark.

He’s seeking damages exceeding $150,000, plus all profits connected to the alleged infringement, legal fees, and a jury trial.

He’s also asking the court for an accounting of revenue tied to the products and an order preventing further use of the phrase.

The case hinges on whether Coach’s wording is close enough to his trademark to violate federal law, and the complaint includes detailed allegations about the scale of Coach’s retail reach and how widely these products were sold while G Perico received nothing.

Coach and Tapestry have not yet responded to the allegations in court.