Danity Kane Internal War Breaks Out Over False Advertising For LA Block Party Show

Danity Kane’s internal war explodes as D. Woods and Aundrea Fimbres book an LA Block Party show without telling the other members.

D. Woods and Aundrea Fimbres just turned their 20th anniversary celebration into a full-blown internal war that’s got the rest of Danity Kane calling them out for straight-up deception.

The two members booked themselves for the LA Block Party on June 20 at Pershing Square without telling anyone else in the group, and the official Danity Kane Instagram issued a statement calling the pair out.

The group’s official page made it crystal clear that this wasn’t a full reunion.

“Only two members independently booked this appearance,” the statement read. “Dawn Richard, Aubrey O’Day, and Shannon Bex were neither informed, nor will be in attendance.”

The post went on to call out the promotion as “false advertising and a misleading promotion” that’s creating confusion among fans who thought they were getting the whole squad.

What makes this even messier is that the LA Block Party flyer had “Danity Kane” plastered across it in bold letters, making it look like a full group performance when it’s really just two members doing their thing.

The official statement emphasized that “presenting a two-member lineup under the full Danity Kane name without clear and accurate disclosure results in deception of fans and a clear misrepresentation of what is being offered.”

They even apologized for the confusion, but the damage was already done.

D. Woods fired back on her Instagram Stories, defending the move and saying there have been “many versions and configurations of Danity Kane” over the years.

She thanked fans for holding them down and said she and Fimbres are looking forward to “going up” at the event.

But that response only made things worse, as it proved the other three members weren’t in the loop at all.

The event will also feature Keyshia Cole, Mario, and Fabolous, but right now, all anyone’s talking about is whether Danity Kane can even function as a unit anymore.

This whole situation is the latest chapter in what’s been a messy reunion season for the group.

The Untold Chapter Tour, which wrapped in January, already had people talking because it featured only Aubrey O’Day, Aundrea Fimbres, and D. Woods, leaving out Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex entirely.

The group was formed on the third season of Diddy’s “Making the Band” and signed to Bad Boy Records, but these days they can’t even agree on who’s performing under their name.