The Real Rumored Reason LL Cool J Has Not Been Invited To The Roc Nation Brunch

LL Cool J says laughing at Jay-Z got him as one of those not invited to the Roc Nation Brunch, but could it be more?

There have been recent reports about LL Cool J not being invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch. First of all, most of us are not invited and also most of us are not a peerless legend in Hip-Hop like LL Cool J. LL recently speculated that he believes he has not been invited because he once laughed at Jay-Z when he was a teenage rapper. There’s only a couple years between these guys age-wise. I suppose a teen LL could have fronted on Jay or something. But I am not so sure that is the issue.

Here’s the video of LL talking.

LL joked, “I love everybody. I don’t have no problems with none of these guys, man. If I laughed, okay, so what? Laugh at me. How many people have you laughed at or snapped on in the lunch room? Come on, B. Give your man a pass on that nonsense, man. This is ridiculous. I don’t even remember it. I laughed at you so now I can’t have no brunch? I can’t have no finger food?”

Sounds like LL really does want to go to the Roc Nation brunch. I think there’s more to it.

LL Cool J and Jay-Z had a seemingly cool relationship, but it hit a rough patch in 2006. LL eventually left the label he helped build, Def Jam. At the time, Jay was the president of the iconic recording house, but The Legend In Leather felt unappreciated and taken for granted. When Jay-Z became el presidente, he seemed to favor the younger acts more than the King. In a 2007 interview on VH1’s Behind the Music, LL expressed his frustration, saying, “That hurt. That was painful, and that created a lot of bruised blood in my spirit.”

Jay-Z stepped down in 2006, but it seemed like the damage was done. The word is 50 Cent had to mediate peace between LL and Jay. That’s weird. I wonder if that is true? I remember when they were both at an awards show and LL was giving Jay the iciest grill I had ever seen. Then everything was cool! I am not sure if LL was purposefully overlooked or he simply is one of the stars that simply has not been invited to the biggest brunch in urban America.

LL has so much going on, tours, Rock The Bells and more. Jay and he are doing the dang thing. Salute.