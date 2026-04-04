Trick Daddy Claps Back Over Alpha Kappa Alpha After Controversial Show Shutdown

Trick Daddy is pushing back after Alpha Kappa Alpha shut down his performance, saying organizers knew exactly who they booked!

Trick Daddy is not letting Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority have the last word after his controversial performance got cut short at the regional conference in Florida.

Now the Miami veteran is firing back with some serious frustration. To put it blunt, he went off.

What started as a booking for a prestigious sorority conference has quickly turned into a war of words about respect, expectations and protecting reputations.

As previously reported, AKA leadership ended Trick Daddy’s set during their 73rd South Atlantic Regional Conference, saying he ignored clear rules about language, attire and song selection. Regional Director Tiffany Moore Russell told members the decision was necessary after the performance did not meet the standards they discussed beforehand.

But Trick Daddy says that version of events is inaccurate.

In a lengthy social media response, he made it clear he felt his name was being dragged unnecessarily. He said plainly, “Don’t defamate (defame) my character. Okay? Don’t defamate my character.”

At the same time, he tried to separate his frustration with leadership from his respect for the sorority itself, saying, “No disrespect to the AKA’s most highly respected. Some of the most beautiful, attractive and successful women that I know are AKA.”

Still, he questioned why he was booked at all if there were such tight restrictions.

He asked directly, “So, when I tell y’all this, do not defamate my character… what the f##k you think he going to perform?”

That might be the real question floating around social media right now. Trick Daddy built his career on unapologetic Miami street anthems and some of the more ignorant-themed rap songs. Frankly, that is why people love Trick: he’s raw. Most believe this was a mismatch that should have been obvious from day one.

The rapper also claimed he gave the organization a price break and still delivered the show they paid for, saying he performed despite delays and felt disrespected when his microphone was cut. He also suggested the crowd reaction told a different story than the official statement and hinted he may release video footage showing attendees enjoying the performance.

Other footage released online showed people walking out.

Perhaps the most definitive statement he made was about his brand itself. Trick Daddy left little room for confusion about future expectations, saying, “I ain’t no clean version… I don’t know about no f##king clean version.”

Where do you stand? Trick Daddy says he wants the rest of his money. Tiffany Moore Russell is a lawyer so we may be looking at the legal standoff.