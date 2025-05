Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a Mother’s Day message, Uncle Luke claimed he paid millions in child support, but his children “hate” him.

Uncle Luke used a Mother’s Day Instagram Live to vent about child support and family estrangement, claiming his children were alienated from him due to influence from their mothers.

On Sunday (May 11), the 2 Live Crew frontman claimed he’s paid millions in child support for his five children — and says that number doesn’t even include legal fees.

“That’s $2.7 million in child support,” he declared. “Yes, that is what I paid. Now I got the numbers, ’cause I never added it up. And that’s not including paying the attorney’s fees, so it’s well over $3 million. Because you’ve got to pay the other side’s attorneys’ fees.”

Despite the financial commitment, Campbell said he feels alienated from his children, blaming their mothers for turning them against him.

“They would not dare call me and say ‘Happy Father’s Day’ because the m############ turned them against me,” he said. Which is okay. God has a way of teaching people.”

He also questioned the resentment he feels from his kids, saying, “everybody mad at me,” before adding that he’s even suggested they drop his last name.

“I tell all my kids, if you hate me that much, change your last name,” Luke added. “Nobody wants to do that.”

Campbell’s child support history has had legal consequences. In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly falling behind on payments totaling more than $10,000.

Still, Campbell’s influence in Miami remains undeniable. Earlier this month, the City of Miami officially renamed a stretch of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street in Liberty City as “Luther Campbell Way.”

A Miami native and Hip-Hop trailblazer, Campbell helped shape the genre’s Southern sound and famously fought legal battles over artistic expression.