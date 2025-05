Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 claimed Tory Lanez’s prison attack was a setup tied to new claims that Kelsey Harris, not Lanez, shot Megan Thee Stallion.

Wack 100 connected Tory Lanez getting stabbed in prison to fresh claims that Kelsey Harris was the one who shot Megan Thee Stallion, suggesting the attack on Lanez was no random act but a targeted hit tied to the new allegations.

The music executive shared his thoughts in an Instagram video posted earlier this week.

“I told all y’all, close to a year ago,” Wack said. “Tory didn’t shoot that girl.”

He pointed to the timing of new claims from Harris’ former bodyguard, who reportedly claimed Harris fired the gun—not Lanez.

Wack 100 Questions Timing Of Tory Lanez Prison Attack

Wack 100 suggested the stabbing came just one day after that evidence was submitted.

“Then the day after, they go submit the new evidence of the security guard saying he witnessed who pulled the trigger, Tory get hit 14 times,” he said.

Lanez was attacked early Monday morning (May 12) at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

According to prison officials, the 31-year-old was stabbed 14 times in the back, torso, head and face. Both of his lungs collapsed from the wounds.

The alleged assailant, 41-year-old Santino Casio—also known as Sabino Casio—is a convicted murderer with a violent prison record. He’s now in restricted housing while the incident is under investigation.

Wack 100 implied the attack was orchestrated. “Somebody sent that at him,” he said. He also dismissed rumors that Lanez was stabbed over a personal dispute involving another inmate’s wife. Instead, he painted a picture of Lanez as a peaceful figure behind bars.

“He ain’t side with no Crips, with no Bloods,” Wack said. “He went in there being Tory Lanez, tending to his business. Found a way to help the people on the yard that could never get no help. Nah man, Y’all got to pay this some attention.”

He claimed to speak with Lanez often and said the artist has been focused on helping others and staying out of trouble, especially with an appeal still pending.

Lanez’s team shared a message via Instagram following the attack: “Despite enduring pain, he is speaking normally, feeling positive, and extremely grateful to God for his recovery.”