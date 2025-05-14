Tory Lanez Cleared In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting By Bodyguard In Bombshell Admission

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kelsey Harris’ former bodyguard claims she admitted to firing the gun that injured Megan Thee Stallion, not Tory Lanez.

Tory Lanez was thrust back into the spotlight Wednesday (May 14) as attorneys representing the imprisoned rapper presented new testimony from a key witness who claims Kelsey Harris, not Lanez, pulled the trigger in the 2020 shooting that injured Megan Thee Stallion.

At a press conference hosted by nonprofit legal advocacy group Unite the People, attorney Walter Roberts introduced a statement from Bradley James, a former bodyguard for Harris, who says he overheard Harris confess to firing the weapon.

“Mr. James informed Unite the People that he was witness to the conversation Miss Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down,” causing the gun to fire two more times, according to Roberts.

James, who worked as a driver and bodyguard for Harris during Lanez’s trial, said he remained silent until now because of personal guilt.

“Mr. James informed us he was not under a non-confidentiality agreement and was free to speak with Unite the People and that he was doing it because his conscience would not let him not speak and leave a man in prison for something he did not do,” Roberts said.

Tory Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on three felony charges related to the shooting and is currently serving a 10-year sentence.

Prosecutors argued he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following an argument after a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Lanez has maintained his innocence.

Roberts argued the trial was flawed, citing forensic gaps and alleged bias.

“There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun,” Roberts added.

Unite the People is now calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to review the case and consider Lanez’s release.

The group says their push isn’t about celebrity privilege but about correcting what they see as a miscarriage of justice.

“This is about fairness and equal treatment under the law,” Roberts said.

Tory Lanez remains incarcerated following his conviction in December 2022.

He was recently stabbed by another inmate 14 times and was taken to a hospital, where he is currently recovering from his wounds.