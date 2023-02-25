Was Gangsta Boo’s Death Suspicious?

Gangsta Boo died suddenly at the beginning of the year. But is there something street related to her passing?

RIP Gangsta Boo.

Gangsta Boo has been gone almost 2 months now. And some of us are still thinking about her. When she died, it was basically said that she overdosed on drugs. But immediately there were rumors that came out of that.

Now, if the all the things I’ve heard – some of which are very off – I can say that a lot of people feel that there was some foul play. The rumors played out almost immediately after Gangsta Boo died. The truth is a lot of the speculation was suppressed, because there was a certain fear that there could be repercussions behind that. And nobody really wanted to deal with it, or could deal with it. There was essentially nothing anyone could do since she already died. Nobody has been blamed for her death like in the Mac Miller situation for example. So, for those that forgot: there were three arrests, and football numbers doled out in that case. Like Boo, Miller was given drugs laced with fentanyl.

With Boo, there are no arrests and no investigation that we know of. It was largely accepted that she simply died because of an overdose from laced drugs. Those drugs had fentanyl in it and she probably did not know. We’ve seen this happen time and time again with regular people as well as famous people. There doesn’t seem to be anything that we can do about this epidemic plaguing our communities.

Right now fans of Gangsta Boo are waiting anxiously to see what the results of her album will be. The Boo Print. She was working on the album prior to her death and she was putting it together for quite a while. The word on the street is that famed producer DrummaBoy is the one orchestrating the whole thing. You already know he’s one hell of a producer and he was incredibly close to Boo. So, we can pretty much know that it will be taken care of and it will be dope. I think it would be great for her to close the loop in her illustrious career with another classic album. Boo has had a number of classic moments but not enough attention is paid to her classic albums.