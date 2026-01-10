The killing of Renee Good is not just a tragic incident, it is a warning about what happens when unchecked power meets poor oversight.

Officer Jonathan Ross, ICE, and the Bigger Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

Officer Jonathan Ross has a serious problem, and it has nothing to do with optics or public relations. It has everything to do with power, accountability, and how certain people end up in positions where the consequences of abuse are fatal.

Ross is accused in the killing of Renee Good, a bystander during a passive protest in Minneapolis. According to available video footage, Good was attempting to leave her residence in her vehicle when law enforcement (ICE – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) pulled up and opened fire. Multiple camera angles circulating online appear to show a reckless escalation that never needed to happen.

What makes this case even more disturbing is that Ross was not a standard municipal police officer. ICE has increasingly been deployed into civilian spaces under the political climate shaped by Donald Trump. ICE operations have long been criticized for inflaming otherwise calm situations, especially in communities already on edge.

That alone should alarm people. But the story does not stop there.

In the aftermath of the shooting, online chatter began circulating about alleged social media and dating app accounts connected to Ross. Members of the local LGBTQ community in Minneapolis have claimed that the officer was recognizable on platforms like Grindr and Snapchat, allegedly using his real name and engaging in niche fetish-related conversations. These claims remain unverified and should be treated with caution. Still, their rapid spread raises serious questions about vetting, oversight, and what warning signs may have been ignored.

To be clear, private sexuality is not a crime. Hypocrisy is not a crime. But when allegations of a double life surface alongside accusations of extreme violence and abuse of authority, the public is right to ask harder questions. Who is being recruited? Who is being protected? And why are communities expected to endure the consequences of institutional blind spots? Shall I continue?

This is not about mocking anyone. It is about recognizing a pattern where individuals with unresolved personal conflicts or unchecked aggression are placed at the front lines of federal enforcement. The failure is systemic, not individual, and ICE has become a symbol of that massive failure.

It is also worth noting that Renee Good is not the first person to be killed under circumstances like this. Her case gained attention in part because she was a white woman. That reality should make everyone uncomfortable. RIP Keith Porter, a Black man and a father of two.

We have seen similar tensions play out elsewhere, including in Philadelphia, where ICE activity recently triggered community pushback strong enough to force agents to stand down. No guns were drawn and no lives were lost. But the message was clear: intimidation does not work everywhere. Recently, Philly officials said ICE will be charged and even convicted if they break the law. Furthermore, Trump will not be able to save them.

Here is the DA speaking about it in even more harsh language.

This moment calls for vigilance and accountability. We also need more honesty about what is happening in our streets. Stay safe out there.