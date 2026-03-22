What Meek Mill Is Really Looking For On LinkedIn?

Meek Mill might be taking his talents from the timeline to the boardroom. Philly rapper could be trying to own the narrative instead of trending in it.

The Dreamchasers boss surprised people when he popped up on LinkedIn of all places. Yes, LinkedIn. This is the place where corporate America updates resumes and celebrates promotions. It is now now getting a dose of Hip-Hop ambition.

Meek introduced himself like a man ready for his second act on the platform.

He wrote, “Starting my Linkedin journey as an artist, I have dedicated much of my time to honing my creative skills. Now, I am ready to transition into the business world and showcase my true potential. For too long, others have spoken on my behalf, but now I am taking the reins and speaking for myself, supported by a strong team.”

That reads like a mission statement.

If you have followed Meek’s journey, this should not be totally shocking.

He has been moving in business and political spaces for years, especially after his very public criminal justice reform efforts. But this feels different. This feels like he is trying to reposition himself as a thinker and strategist, not just a rapper who occasionally talks business.

He also gave a very interesting critique of social media platforms, suggesting artists are trapped inside systems they do not control. Meek said: “I’ll be on Linkedin or something because I don’t know what happened? we basically in a deep matrix trapped between instagram.. x … tik tok …snap etc we have millions of fans we can’t even get real data on them that’s where the bots live free to control narrative…”

That sounds like a man frustrated with algorithms and maybe looking for ownership and equity. Somebody once joked about Twitter fingers…well say no more.

And then he said something that really raised eyebrows: “Selling music can be compared to offering mental medicine, as both have the power to influence emotions and thoughts. I find rap to be a natural fit for me, and I am eager to attract banks.” Hmmmm….

Banks? Now that is a word you do not usually see in rap conversations unless somebody is talking about money they already have. So, this is where I began to wonder if this is real or not. I was mostly wondering since we know he has ties to billionaires.

In another statement, he shifted the chat to reform, something he has been doing with other billionaires like Michael Rubin and Jay-Z.

He also reinforced his social impact focus, stating: “Criminal justice reform is a topic I am deeply passionate about, having grown up within the system. My experiences have given me a unique perspective…”

So what is really happening here? Some people think Meek is trying to secure bigger corporate partnerships. Others believe he may be preparing to launch new ventures tied to tech, finance or ownership of fan data. And a few skeptics are wondering if this is simply a rebrand after a turbulent few years. Oh, some have jokes. In this day and age, we have to question just about everything.

Hoping it really is Meek…