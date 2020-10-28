BET HHA: Mulatto And Original Koffee Talk New Music

(AllHipHop Features)
Atlanta rapper Mulatto sat down with Allhiphop.com amidst her nomination of Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. Mulatto is also slated to perform.
The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards premieres Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT.
Mulatto had a breakthrough moment in 2019 with the release of her boldly-titled single, “B#### from da Souf.” The record was a huge success and quickly racked up views and streams.
The single also earned gold certification and the rapper received her first plaque. Mulatto is the first solo female rapper from Atlanta with a gold plaque. She was quoted as saying, “I just made history!!!”
Original Koffee Is Ready To Release New Music
Grammy Award winning artist Original Koffee spoke with Allhiphop about her journey as an artist and being taught gratefulness. She also hinted to the completion of her long awaited debut album. She didn’t disclose any features but said there are some great surprises.
Here Are The BET HHA Nominees
Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist, and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P is the recipient of the 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) are serving as co-host of the annual show.
Nominees include DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are tied for the third-highest nominations with eight each. Other top nominees include Future with six nods and Lil Baby with four nominations. Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each have three nominations.
Things are heating up with a jam-packed, lineup of performers set to take the stage including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe, and Ty Dolla $ign