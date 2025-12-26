Big Brother Star Mickey Lee Dies After Several Cardiac Arrests

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mickey Lee, a star of hit show Big Brother, died on Christmas after suffering multiple cardiac arrests while in the hospital. She was 35.

Lee’s family confirmed her death Friday in a statement shared on Instagram, saying she passed Thursday in the early evening.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on ‘Big Brother,’ where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike,” the family wrote. “She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed on and offscreen.”

The family thanked supporters for their prayers and messages while requesting privacy as they grieve. “Mickey’s light, legacy and impact will never be forgotten,” the statement concluded.

News of Lee’s death followed days of concern from fans and fellow reality television figures after it was revealed earlier this week that she had been hospitalized.

A GoFundMe page organized by Kori Smith said Lee was in critical but stable condition after suffering a series of cardiac arrests. The organizer described her medical emergency as sudden and said the recovery process was expected to be long and difficult.

By Friday, the fundraiser had collected about $31,000 of its $40,000 goal. The funds were intended to help cover medical expenses not fully covered by insurance along with specialist care recovery support and travel and lodging costs for family members.

Messages of support poured in from former castmates and viewers as word of her condition spread. Several Big Brother alumni left prayers and encouragement in public comments while Lee remained hospitalized.

Lee appeared on Big Brother Season 27, the most recent installment which aired from July through September. She was voted out during the eighth week of competition.