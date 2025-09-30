Beanie Sigel Expands From Food Truck To Full Restaurant Venture

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Beanie Sigel is swapping bars for pizza pies as he gears up to open a new Italian-style restaurant in West Philly.

Exclusive content alert…

Beanie Sigel and pizza in Philly is what’s happening. The Broad Street Bully is a man we’ve seen evolve over and over. Now, one of the best ever is putting his muscle behind a brand new venture. Beans has already dipped his toes into the food game before with that popular food truck, but now he’s taking things up a notch.

Next month, he and his partners are set to launch SANTUCCI’S ORIGINAL SQUARE PIZZA, an Italian-style restaurant opening in University City. And no, this isn’t just a mom-and-pop corner spot. We’re talking about a full setup with pizza franchise at the forefront, plus amenities that include a proper bar. The inside is still under construction, but from what I hear, it’s shaping up to be a nice addition to the neighborhood.

Now, Beans has never been shy about diversifying. We’ve seen rappers go from mic to mogul, but Sigel sliding into the Italian cuisine lane is wild behavior. Most people would put soul food, cheesesteaks or something else in his lane, but he’s going mainstream. To me, this is genius. Pizza and liquor are recession-proof. Everybody eats pizza and we can say beans got all the bars now. I think there will be more offerings, but I’ll give you more info later.

The bigger question is how much of this venture Beans is really getting his hands on. Will we yell “BEANS!” when he walks into Santucci’s? Will we see him greeting customers like it’s Roc Night? Either way, this move is major…like figgas. It is nice seeing him evolving into a businessman who’s wrapping his hands around non-rap bags.

Support the legends. “Feel It in the Air” will take on a whole new meaning in University City soon.

P.S.—I’m sure he is still rapping, so don’t sleep.

READ ALSO: Jadakiss Reunites With Beanie Sigel For Explosive Album