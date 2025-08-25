Jadakiss Reunites With Beanie Sigel For Explosive Album Decades After Their Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jadakiss and Beanie Sigel are putting decades of lyrical warfare behind them to team up on a collaborative album titled Kiss The Mac, with longtime Philadelphia staple Freeway serving as executive producer.

The project, slated for a 2025 release, reunites two Hip-Hop veterans who once traded some notorious diss tracks.

Freeway confirmed the news in a video alongside the duo, revealing that both The LOX and State Property will appear on the album.

“Don’t be scared,” Jadakiss said in the clip. “We gonna f### the world up.”

Philly to Yonkers, the streets been waiting… 🐐🔥 Me, Beanie Sigel & Jadakiss locked in for something legendary. This ain’t just rap, this history in motion. The album Kiss the Mack on the way… stay tuned. 🚦 #KissTheMack #Freeway #BeanieSigel #Jadakiss #HipHopHistory… pic.twitter.com/3g1CzyQnMW — hiphopisreal.com (@hiphopisrealtv) August 24, 2025

The announcement comes on the heels of their recent appearance together on “Motion Picture,” a standout track from Philly rapper D. Jones’s Still Counting Blessings, which also featured K. Gibbs.

That collaboration marked the first time the two emcees shared a track since their early 2000s feud.

According to Kiss, their rivalry, which became one of the most talked-about beefs in Hip-Hop history, ignited after Jay-Z reportedly took subliminal jabs at Jadakiss on the remix to R. Kelly’s “Fiesta.”

That move intensified tensions between Roc-A-Fella and The LOX, leading to a 2002 freestyle from State Property that targeted Jadakiss and his crew.

The diss nearly led to a violent confrontation, with Jadakiss allegedly wanting to bring a gun to Hot 97 after hearing the track.

Over the years, both rappers fired off a series of lyrical shots, with their back-and-forth widely regarded as one of the most skilled and aggressive exchanges in rap history.

The beef extended beyond the two artists, pulling in their respective crews and affiliates.

Now, more than two decades later, the two are channeling that energy into a joint album, with Freeway at the helm.

Beanie Sigel, who suffered a serious injury in 2014 that damaged his vocal cords, has also revealed he’s using artificial intelligence to help restore the voice that once defined his gritty delivery.