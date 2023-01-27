EXCLUSIVE: Game’s Sexual Assault Case Balloons As Priscilla Rainey Drags UMG Into $7M Fight

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game’s sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey, is now going after Universal Music Group. According to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, Rainey—who already won a $7.1 million judgment against the rapper—is now attempting to collect the debut through Game’s label. She claims she’s only collected $383,502.39 from Game’s royalties, just 5.175 percent of what is owed. Now, she wants UMG to cough it up.

“Rainey respectfully requests that a post-judgment writ of garnishment be issued commanding Universal Music-MBG NA LLC, the Garnishee named above, to answer the writ of garnishment according to law, along with such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper,” the docs read.

Rainey was a contestant on the short-lived VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game. In 2015, Rainey accused Game of sexually assaulting her during what she thought was a “required after hours date” while taping the show. She alleged The Game got intoxicated and forced “his hand inside her dress to rub her bare v##### and buttocks.”

A motion for a new trial was thrown out in September 2018 and Rainey then threatened to come after The Game’s royalties the following year. Rainey was successful and in 2019, a judge granted a motion brought by Rainey, allowing her to collect The Game’s music royalties until the $7.1 million post-judgment interest is paid off.

Court documents read, “Any and all rights, title, and interest of Defendant from the following companies in the form of, among other things, commission, royalties, contract receivables, deferred compensation, income, wages, payroll, salary, and accounts receivable: Sound Exchange, Inc., 733 10th Street NW, 10th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20001; and Entertainment One U.S. LP, Attn: Michael Healy, 22 Harbor Park Drive, Port Washington, NY 11050.”

The Game, however, remained defiant and vowed to not give Rainey “a dime.” While the $383,502.39 Rainey has collected is far from the total judgement, that’s still a lot of dimes.