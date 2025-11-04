EXCLUSIVE: Rod Wave Accused Of “Unclean Hands” In $27 Million Tour Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave’s feud with Grizzly Touring escalated as the promoter accused him of breaching contract terms and withholding $27 million.

Rod Wave’s legal fight with his former concert promoter, Grizzly Touring LLC, just hit a new level after Grizzly filed a 36-page rebuttal in federal court, accusing the chart-topping rapper of breaching his contract, canceling shows, and pocketing millions in unreturned advances.

In its latest filing, Grizzly fired back at Rod Wave and his company, Hit House Entertainment, claiming the St. Petersburg native owes at least $27,243,146.86 from the failed Last Lap Tour.

The company states that it has fronted more than $57 million for the tour, including a $20.1 million advance intended to cover production, travel, and insurance costs.

Grizzly’s lawyers allege that Rod Wave’s camp was responsible for massive production failures that derailed the second leg of the tour.

The document references an August 5, 2024, production agreement signed by Rod Wave’s manager, Beau Williams, which Grizzly claims proves that the artist—not the promoter—was in charge of stage logistics and crew operations.

The filing accuses Rod Wave of approving a tour schedule that later became “impossible to execute” because his team “failed to account for larger, more expensive production needs.”

Grizzly insists the rapper’s own vendors—specifically 360 Production—couldn’t keep up with the rapid arena turnaround required for the multi-city schedule, forcing widespread cancellations and refunds.

The promoter also claims that despite Rod Wave’s social media blame-shifting in January, his company “ratified” every production decision, then “unilaterally ended” the tour while secretly preparing to launch a new touring company—allegedly violating an exclusivity clause.

Grizzly’s counterstrike includes 11 affirmative defenses, ranging from “ratification” and “unjust enrichment” to “unclean hands.”

The company claims that Rod Wave breached the covenant of good faith by accepting the money, rescheduling the dates, and then refusing to complete the remaining shows.

The Last Lap Tour, which followed the hugely successful Nostalgia run, was designed as a blockbuster follow-up with an upgraded 360-degree stage setup. But only 26 of the 40 agreed-upon shows were completed, according to Grizzly’s court filing.