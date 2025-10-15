Florida Rapper Rod Wave Fights To Keep His $27 Million Bucks As Fight Over Tour Intensifies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave alleged bribery and contract violations in response to a $27 million lawsuit from Grizzly Touring over his canceled 2024 arena tour.

Rod Wave Responds to Lawsuit With Bribery Allegations

Rod Wave is pushing back against a $27 million lawsuit by accusing concert promoter Grizzly Touring of bribery, breach of contract and mismanagement tied to his 2024 “Last Lap” tour. The Florida-based rapper, whose legal name is Rodarius Green, filed a formal response in court denying all claims and alleging the promoter tried to manipulate him into what he described as “indentured servitude.”

At the core of the dispute is a failed arena tour deal that collapsed after Wave canceled 9 of the 35 scheduled shows. Grizzly claims it advanced more than $57 million to cover the tour’s costs, including a $40.25 million guarantee to the rapper. The company says it’s now owed over $27 million in damages.

“Rod Wave refuses to pay Grizzly a single penny of the more than $27 million he owes,” Grizzly’s attorney Pravin Patel said in court documents, as reported by AllHipHop.

Promoter Claims Tour Losses and Contract Violations

Grizzly Touring alleges that Rod Wave used a portion of the advance to fund luxury purchases, including real estate and private flights, while failing to fulfill his full tour obligations. The company also accuses Wave of violating an exclusivity clause by announcing new solo performances through his own company, Hit House Entertainment, which they say directly breached their agreement.

In addition to seeking financial damages, Grizzly wants a court order to prevent Wave from launching future tours without their involvement.

Rod Wave Says Promoter Sabotaged Tour

Rod Wave’s legal team paints a different picture. In his filing, the rapper says Grizzly and its production partner, 360 Production, rescheduled shows without his input, leading to logistical issues and harming his reputation. He argues that those decisions—not his cancellations—caused the tour to unravel.

He also disputes the $27 million figure, stating it’s inflated and not supported by the contract. According to his side, he earned nearly $30 million from the shows he did perform and has no obligation to return unused funds.

Wave further argues that the exclusivity and “right of first refusal” clauses in the agreement are legally unenforceable under Florida law, especially since Grizzly allegedly failed to meet its responsibilities.

Bribery Claim at Center of Legal Counterattack

The most serious charge in Rod Wave’s response involves an alleged bribery attempt. He claims Grizzly tried to sneak unauthorized terms into the contract by offering secret payments to his agent. According to the filing, that effort failed, and the current lawsuit is retaliation for his refusal to accept the altered terms.

Wave and Hit House Entertainment are now asking the court to void the contract entirely and eliminate any remaining obligations tied to the failed tour.