Exclusive: T.I. Records New Diss Track Aimed at 50 Cent, Release Expected Today

Exclusive! T.I. has recorded a brand-new diss track aimed squarely at 50 Cent, signaling that this rivalry is moving from social media to full rap beef.

I’ve got an exclusive. T.I. is dropping a new diss track today.

Let’s clear something up first. Yesterday, a song was released from T.I.’s official account that many people assumed was aimed at 50 Cent. It wasn’t. Despite the speculation, that record was not the lyrical shot people thought it was.

But this one? This one is different. Trust me on this!

I’m told a brand-new track was recorded this morning, and it is absolutely directed at 50. T.I. is not letting this situation slide without addressing it the way Hip-Hop was built to handle conflict. With bars. But, 50 is 50 and below the belt is where he hits. He posted this today.

Now, we’ve all acknowledged that 50 Cent has historically been selective when it comes to engaging in traditional lyrical battles. He is known more for psychological warfare and social media tactics than back-and-forth diss records. But it is refreshing to see T.I. stepping into the booth and choosing to respond through music.

That is the essence of Hip-Hop.

T.I., long known as the self-proclaimed King of the South, has a track record of handling conflict on wax. From early street-oriented battles in Atlanta to mainstream clashes during his Grand Hustle rise, he has never shied away from lyrical exchanges. This is a veteran who understands how to spar without letting things spiral into chaos.

I feel that.

We are in a time when beef can quickly move beyond music. Social media escalates everything. I know these dudes are millionaires many times over but lines still get crossed. So if this unfolds strictly in the booth, that is a win for the culture.

Bottom line: T.I. recorded a diss record this morning. It is coming. And if history tells us anything, he is not playing around when it comes to pen and pad. It helps to have an album on the way too.

Stay tuned.

What do you think happens next?