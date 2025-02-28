Rev. Conrad Tillard Talks Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Trump, Shady Rap Politics And Issues With FBA Theology

From Tupac to Diddy, the Nation of Islam’s impact on Hip-Hop runs deep, and Rev. Conrad Tillard was at the heart of it all—guiding, challenging, and shaping the culture’s political consciousness.

Reverend Conrad Tillard—formerly known as Conrad Muhammad – was once known as the “Hip-Hop Minister.” He was a pivotal, almost mythical, figure during Hip-Hop’s Golden Era in New York City and beyond. Tillard, then a member of the Nation of Islam, was deeply engaged in guiding artists, addressing social issues, and honing political activism within the Hip-Hop community.

He talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about his early role as the National Student and Youth Minister of the Nation of Islam, his relationship with Hip-Hop’s most influential figures like Diddy and Russell Simmons. He also discusses some of the challenges of dealing with them and his founding of A Movement for Change. The org is widely regarded as the first Hip-Hop-focused political organization. He candidly discusses the tensions he faced with those, his interactions with Tupac Shakur, and the broader sociopolitical dynamics that have shaped Hip-Hop.

As the conversation continues, things heat up. Tillard and Creekmur discuss Donald Trump, Snoop, and the need to do business with Republicans. Furthermore, Tillard critiques the unyielding political allegiance of Black voters to the Democratic Party. Reverend Tillard offers a wealth of insight – quite possibly controversial – into how Hip-Hop can wield power beyond entertainment. Read a highly condensed Q&A, with the in-depth video interview below.

AllHipHop: For those unfamiliar, tell them who you are and your significance in Hip-hop culture.

Rev. Conrad Tillard: I had the privilege of serving as the Nation of Islam’s National Student and Youth Minister and later as the Minister of Mosque No. 7 in Harlem—historically led by Malcolm X and Minister Farrakhan. This put me at the center of hip-hop’s golden era, engaging with artists and guiding them through moments of crisis. I was later dubbed the “Hip-Hop Minister,” a title I initially resisted but came to embrace.

AllHipHop: You had interactions with Tupac. What was he like?

Rev. Tillard: I knew Pac more closely around ‘93-‘94. He was a brilliant brother, deeply connected to the movement. He believed in using street relatability to elevate people’s consciousness, but I worried that leading people down the “thug” road made it harder to uplift them. Tupac came from the revolutionary tradition—he was a Panther cub, raised in an environment of activism. But he also struggled with balancing that legacy with the demands of fame and the music industry’s pressures. When he was in prison, I connected with him more, and we had deep discussions about his future. He wanted to inspire people but was also caught in a persona that wasn’t easy to shake. He was only 25 when he died—still evolving, still figuring things out. I often reflect on what his influence could have been if he had lived longer.

AllHipHop: You played a role in Hip-Hop’s political evolution. Can you elaborate on that and your relationship with figures like Russell Simmons and Diddy?

Rev. Tillard: After leaving the Nation in 1997, I founded A Movement for Change, the first political organization dedicated to mobilizing the hip-hop generation. I worked to unite artists like Russell Simmons and Diddy, advocating for independent political leverage rather than blind allegiance to the Democratic Party. Unfortunately, that vision clashed with industry leaders who sought a more partisan approach. Russell, in particular, wanted to use hip-hop’s influence to strengthen the Democratic Party, whereas I believed we should be nonpartisan and leverage our power in both parties. That caused friction because I wasn’t willing to play along with the idea that we should just deliver our votes without demanding anything in return.

Diddy was part of that movement too, but over time, things shifted. The moguls were making money, building brands, and engaging in politics in a way that wasn’t always about grassroots empowerment. When you’re dealing with corporate structures, your independence can become compromised. And I saw that play out.

AllHipHop: The Nation of Islam has had a strong influence on Hip-Hop. Can you speak on that?

Rev. Tillard: Absolutely. The Nation of Islam’s influence on hip-hop is undeniable. From the very beginning, hip-hop’s founders, including Afrika Bambaataa and others in the Zulu Nation, were inspired by the Nation’s message of self-discipline, empowerment, and self-reliance. Minister Farrakhan’s presence in New York in the early ‘70s coincided with Hip-Hop’s birth. He was speaking to the same communities that were shaping the culture. The Five-Percent Nation, which played a fundamental role in Hip-Hop’s lyrical content, came directly out of the Nation of Islam.

Public Enemy, one of the most politically charged Hip-Hop groups, had direct ties to the Nation. Professor Griff was a member, the S1Ws were trained in the Nation’s discipline, and the messages in their music were heavily inspired by the Nation’s teachings. The Nation also played a role in maintaining peace when tensions arose—whether it was settling disputes between artists or providing security at events.

AllHipHop: In college, I remember students hiring the Nation to protect our parties because they were respected as a stabilizing force.

Rev. Tillard: The reality is, Hip-Hop needed an institution that could guide it, provide structure, and help young artists navigate their newfound influence. The Nation did that in ways that no other organization did at the time. Unfortunately, as hip-hop became more commercialized, that connection weakened. But the legacy remains.

AllHipHop: Your departure from the Nation—how did that shape your path?

Rev. Tillard: My commitment to Black empowerment started before the Nation and continued after. Leaving in 1997, I attended Harvard Divinity School and returned to Christian ministry. I remained engaged in social activism, focusing on education and community development.

AllHipHop: What’s your take on artists performing at Trump’s inauguration events?

Rev. Tillard: Black people must stop seeing the Democratic Party as our savior. Both parties are corporate-driven. If we’re not at the table in both, we’re ignored. Nelly and Snoop performing for Trump isn’t different from Megan Thee Stallion supporting Kamala Harris—it’s business, not betrayal. We need political strategy, not blind loyalty.

AllHipHop: Final thoughts?

Rev. Tillard: Hip-hop has always been political. Our task now is to channel that energy effectively—to own our influence, demand accountability, and move beyond entertainment into real power.

Photos: DJ Boy Wonda