Yandy Smith & Karlie Redd Get Real on Domestic Violence, Motherhood & Hip-Hop

Yandy Smith and Karlie Redd open up to AllHipHop about domestic violence, motherhood, business moves, and Hip-Hop’s evolution — with heart, humor, and raw honesty.

At this stage in their careers, Yandy Smith-Harris and Karlie Redd are more than reality TV icons. They are women who’ve turned pain into purpose. Between award shows, activism, businesses and even new music, they’ve evolved into true moguls. The pair recently sat down with AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur at WonWorld Studios for an unfiltered conversation that moved from laughter to deep reflection.

The two spoke candidly about domestic violence awareness, the importance of men speaking out, their entrepreneurial empires, and raising talented children in the public eye. Yandy discussed her thriving skincare line and restaurant ventures, while Karlie opened up about her journey through trauma.

This conversation was necessary and real. These two may be one thing in the Love & Hip-Hop Universe, but something completely different in the real world. These are two women who continue to shape the culture on their own terms.

Watch the full video below and read an edited Q&A of the interview.

AllHipHop: You mentioned earlier that one out of seven men deal with abuse. That surprised me.

Yandy Smith: It’s true, and I actually think that number’s higher. Especially in our communities. Black and Latino families are often raised on “what happens in this house stays in this house.” We’re taught silence.

AllHipHop: Exactly. A lot of men don’t speak up because of shame. They think admitting it makes them weak.

Karlie Redd: And that’s sad. Men should be able to say, “I was abused,” especially when they choose not to hit back. That’s strength. We need to stop shaming them for speaking up.

Yandy Smith: And we also need to talk about mental abuse. Physical scars fade, but mental scars can last generations. How you make someone feel about themselves — that doesn’t go away.

AllHipHop: Karlie, you went through something very public. How did you turn that pain into purpose?

Karlie Redd: My situation went viral, and I didn’t want to talk about it. I was embarrassed. But people — men, women, even children — started messaging me saying, “I’m going through the same thing.” I started opening my inbox and responding. I was talking to this one woman who finally left her abuser and took her three kids to a hotel. I helped her get away. A few weeks later, her parents reached out and told me her abuser killed her.

Yandy Smith: Wow.

Karlie Redd: That broke me. I told Yandy, “I’m in a dark place, but maybe helping others is my healing.” That’s where the Courageous Awards came from — to give survivors a voice and show there are resources and people who care.

AllHipHop: Do you think reality TV has helped or hurt the cause of showing healthy relationships?

Yandy Smith: It’s a gift and a curse. Every relationship has ups and downs. Our “job” is to show them. But reality TV amplifies the mess because pain is profitable. They’ll show the fight before they show me marching for Breonna Taylor or Karlie doing something powerful.

Karlie Redd: It depends on the show. Sometimes people see what we go through and say, “I’m not going down that road.” It can actually help people learn from our mistakes.

AllHipHop: Karlie, your music career is moving again. Are you singing or rapping these days?

Karlie Redd: My sound is Caribbean — that’s my roots. My family’s from Trinidad, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. I do Caribbean and R&B with a little Hip-Hop. Once I tapped into my real background, that’s when I started charting.

Yandy Smith: And she’s really doing it!

Karlie Redd: Yeah, because I love it. I pay for my own videos, my own music — not for clout, but because I’m passionate about it.

AllHipHop: Yandy, you’re always building something new. What’s next for you?

Yandy Smith: My skincare line is doing amazing. We’re in Bloomingdale’s — going into our second year there. I also have restaurants in Atlanta called Cliché, and I’m opening another in Miami this month. But honestly, the hardest job I’ve got is mommying. My teenage kids are keeping me busy and humble.

Karlie Redd: Same here! I’ve been in the restaurant business too — Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles with Ne-Yo. We’ve got four locations now, one inside the Atlanta airport. And I opened Red Room downtown with no partners. All me.

AllHipHop: That’s a lot to juggle. What’s your secret to success?

Karlie Redd: I motivate myself. I do three things every day toward my biggest goal. That’s my formula. And right now, I’m in law school!

Yandy Smith: Wait, what?

Karlie Redd: Yeah! [laughs] I went back because I was tired of paying lawyers during my divorce. I said, “Forget this, I’m learning it myself.” It’s online for now, but I’ll have to go in-person later. I also went back and became a certified sex therapist!

Yandy Smith: What?!

Karlie Redd: Yep! I got an endorsement deal with Doc Johnson for a sex toy line. When I started, I didn’t know a thing. They sent me to school to get certified, and now I speak at conventions and bachelorette parties. Learning is key!

AllHipHop: You’ve both evolved far beyond television. What keeps you grounded?

Yandy Smith: My kids. And reminding myself that every new venture should uplift someone else.

Karlie Redd: For me, it’s remembering where I came from and using my platform to help women who feel they can’t speak up.

AllHipHop: Let’s end with your Top Five Dead or Alive rappers.

Yandy Smith: I’m New York-heavy. I gotta go with Nas, Biggie, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, and then I’m grouping my last one — Foxy Brown, Lil’ Kim, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B. They all changed the game for women in Hip-Hop.

Karlie Redd: Okay, my turn. Number one, Biggie — that’s family in spirit. Then Lil Wayne, Vybz Kartel, Dr. Dre, and Eminem. That’s my mix of Caribbean, bars and global impact.

Yandy Smith: Oh — and shout out to Mysonne! He’s a beast. He’s working with Locksmith now, and when you hear him rap, you’ll stop what you’re doing. He’s conscious, lyrical, and deep.

AllHiphop: I saw him at the Harry Belafonte Gala…talented for real! He doesn’t get enough credit.

Yandy Smith: Yeah, and shout out to AllHipHop for always showing love. You can follow me at @YandySmith — that’s the name I get checks in!

Karlie Redd: And me at @IAmKarlieRedd with two D’s!