B.G. Advises Max B, Talks Turk Beef, Explains No Limit / Cash Money Plan

B.G. taps in with AllHipHop and opens up like NEVER before — new album, Cash Money reunion, Mannie Fresh, No Limit, Turk… everything.

B.G. sits down with us for a robust, unfiltered conversation about the Cash Money reunion, new albums, his relationship with Mannie Fresh, the long-standing tension with No Limit, his advice for Max B after prison, and where things stand with Juvenile today.

From Chopper City to 2025, B.G. opens up about life after doing 12½ years, adjusting to a new industry, dropping his next album the day he gets off probation, and rebuilding everything from the ground up. He speaks on the real reasons Cash Money and No Limit never collaborated in the early days, what kept the camps divided, and why the artists always had love even when the business didn’t. This and much more is included in this exclusive chat.

This is HISTORY. This is CULTURE. This is B.G. being B.G.

AllHipHop: Chopper City style, man. You already know what it is. We’re here with an absolute legend—Mr. “Bling Bling” himself. How you feeling?

B.G.: I’m good, man. Appreciate the love. I’m excited. I remember them Rap City days too. Cash Money… yeah, this really feels full circle.

THE CASH MONEY REUNION

AllHipHop: Let’s get into it. How’s the reunion been going?

B.G.: Man, it’s been love. For real. We had to cancel a couple dates, move some things around—everybody got their own situations, their own movements happening. Promoters be having their schedules locked in too. But overall, it’s been all love.

NEW MUSIC

AllHipHop: Are you working on new music for the fans?

B.G.: Absolutely. I got a new album coming out. I’m trying to drop it the day I get off probation. That’s in about two months. I haven’t been able to be 100% B.G. because I’ve had to turn lyrics in to my PO, knowing the prosecutor and judge listening. But this album…that’s gon’ be the real B.G. The one the streets grew up on.

I also got a project with Boosie coming—Landlords of Louisiana. And me and Mike Will Made-It got a whole album in the chamber too.

WORKING WITH MANNIE FRESH AGAIN?

AllHipHop: What’s up with Mannie Fresh? Any new music together?

B.G.: Oh yeah, Mannie got some heat. He been on his DJ wave heavy. But he told me once that slows down, we gon’ lock in again, get back to that old Cash Money vibe. In the meantime—trust me—what we got coming sounds like straight Chopper City.

CASH MONEY VS. NO LIMIT: VERZUZ VIBES

AllHipHop: Y’all recently did a joint event with No Limit. Who do you think won?

B.G.: Song for song? They can’t see us. We crushed that.

But presentation-wise? I’ll keep it a hundred—No Limit might’ve edged us out. I wanted us all to come through unified with the tees and represent, but I couldn’t get everybody on the same page.

Still, it was all love. Something that could’ve never happened 20–25 years ago. We shared the stage, represented the culture. And yeah, it was a big bag involved too. (Laughs)

WHY CASH MONEY & NO LIMIT NEVER COLLAB’D BACK THEN

AllHipHop: For years, y’all had issues but never dissed each other. Why didn’t we see more songs between the camps?

B.G.: Honestly, it was the entourages. They’re from the Calliope. We had Magnolia dudes with us—VL, 13th, Hollywood. A lot of street beef between the people around us, not us directly. That kept us from working together.

Plus Baby and P had their own issues. I’m not going too deep into that.

RELATIONSHIPS WITH MIA X, MAC, C-MURDER & OTHERS

AllHipHop: Despite everything, you always seemed to have love for individual No Limit artists.

B.G.: Facts. Mia X is my big sister—I love her to death. Fiend? That’s my dog. Mac was on my first Chopper City album. Slim? You already know. Free C-Murder—we even did a track while he was locked up.

KLC (producer Craig “KLC” Lawson) been producing for me for years. We’re working on an album together. It’s real love among the artists. The business heads were the ones clashing, not us.

We’re lining up Cash Money vs. No Limit again for the new year. It’s gon’ be huge.

ADVICE TO MAX B AFTER HIS RELEASE

AllHipHop: You’re in New York, and Max B just came home. You’ve been walking the straight path since your release—what advice do you have for him?

B.G.: Man, I’m still figuring things out myself. He did like 16 or 18 years. I did 12 and a half. Coming back to social media, the new way of promoting, marketing—it’s a whole new world.

I’d tell him:

Stay focused.

Take your time.

Don’t rush nothing.

Enjoy your freedom, your family, your kids.

Get in the studio and let the music speak for itself.

My motto: Do it right, don’t rush.

THE SITUATION WITH TURK

AllHipHop: Before you go—fans are asking: what’s up with the situation between you and Juvenile?

B.G.: (Pauses) It is what it is. I’m not here to bash him or downplay him. People know the history with the Hot Boys.

He knows what he did. I know what he did.

When the time is right, we’ll sit down and talk.

But that time hasn’t come yet.