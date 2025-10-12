Jalen Hurts, Jazzy Jeff & Freeway Bring Philly Energy to Grand Opening of Jordan Brand’s First U.S. Store

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jalen Hurts shut down Walnut Street as Philly celebrated the grand opening of Nike’s first U.S. Jordan brand store with music, merch, and major hometown love.

Jalen Hurts and the city of Philadelphia turned local Walnut Street into a scene straight out of a highlight reel Friday as Nike’s first-ever Jordan brand store in the United States opened its doors. And AllHipHop was right there for the massive block party celebration of the affair

Hundreds of people lined the barricades as music from DJ Na$h and DJ Jazzy Jeff filled the air. Then Philly’s own Freeway delivered a high-energy performance with DJ Cory Townes behind him. For observant Hip-Hop heads they recognized that Townes is Jazzy Jeff’s son. Making it even more special was the appearance of Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl 59 MVP Jalen Hurts. He sent the crown into a frenzy the moment he arrived.

Some noticed as the champ walked into the Jordan Brand store and took pictures inside. Outside there were young fans that wore his signature “Love Hurts” hoodies. And then he took the stage.

Fans lifted phones high to capture every second of Hurts’ appearance, chanting his name as he made his way to the stage for a quick Q&A. When asked to name his favorite pair of Jordans, Hurts didn’t hesitate.

“Favorite Jordan has to be the eleven. Gotta be the Jordan 11s,” he said, grinning.

Hurts spoke about his admiration for Michael Jordan, calling him a model of excellence. “It’s a daily mindset that you have to have. You look at MJ and the precedent he set for competitive sports and the type of athlete he was,” Hurts said. “I see it as you gotta have a mental focus but you have to have a desire too.”

The event wasn’t just about sneakers or merch. This was a celebration of culture and community. Guests were treated to free food, drinks and giveaways. There was Terrance The Eazy Way, a multi-media artist, creating a collage in real time with Jordan apparel. And, of course, those that could get into the store saw Jordan merchandise and Hurts’ own “Love, Hurts” apparel line. The night represented more than just a store opening.

As the night wound down and Hurts left, Walnut Street continued to buzz with energy. Freeway, Jeff and Townes had performed, but the sense of community stayed well after the highlights.

The Jordan brand store now stands as more than a shopping destination. It’s a statement about where streetwear, sports, Hip-Hop and the city’s soul connect.

Below is a video of the talk back and notable moments.

During the Q&A, Hurts shared insights: His favorite Jordan shoe is the Jordan 11, and he teased new colorways and models from his signature “Tron” line (3:14–3:44). He emphasized that his mentality, work ethic, and tenacity mirror Michael Jordan’s approach to competitive sports (3:51–4:35). Hurts spoke about the value of mental focus, desire, and relentless effort, reminding fans that success is earned (4:51–5:04). He discussed staying composed through wins and losses, learning from both victories and “agonies” to grow as an athlete (5:08–5:42). He expressed his love for Philadelphia and its passionate, hardworking people, saying he was “chosen for this city” (6:19–6:59). He attributed his drive for excellence to learning from failure and committing fully to his goals (7:00–7:30).



All photos and video from Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur