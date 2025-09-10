SIGNS: UFO Survived Missile Strike—Confuses Congress

Debris stuck to a UFO like it was magnetized and a missile passed right through, fueling wild theories about warp bubbles and alien tech.

EXCUSE ME?

The footage out there right now is wild. There’s a new clip that shows debris sticking to a UFO and it’s straight out of science fiction. Only this is real. Walk with me on this, because it actually has government officials admitting UFOs (now often called UAP – Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) are going to be hard to deal with.

Lawmakers weren’t ready for what hit them or, more accurately, what didn’t. A House hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (the other term) took a turn when video evidence showed a U.S. drone firing a Hellfire missile at an orb-shaped object off Yemen. The crazy part is “the thing” shrugged it off and keep gliding like nothing happened.

The clip, unveiled by Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo. during a House Oversight subcommittee session on UFO transparency and whistleblower protection, left the room one fire. Not literally.

The footage, captured by an MQ-9 drone (see below), showed the unmanned aircraft tracking a glowing orb while another MQ-9 lined up and fired. The missile connected, but instead of detonating, the Hellfire appeared to bounce right off the target. HOW?

“That’s a Hellfire missile smacking into that UFO and [it] just bounced right off, and it kept going,” veteran journalist George Knapp explained. “There are servers where there’s a whole bank of these kind of videos that Congress has not been allowed to see.” That means there have been more “encounters” that have not been disclosed.

For lawmakers pushing disclosure and that is where it gets touchy. If advanced U.S. weaponry can’t faze a floating metallic orb, they want to know who—or what—is behind them.

People online are losing it.

“The debris field continuing on like you’d expect to see in space, rather than within the gravity well of a planet, was spooky,” one person wrote. Another said, “It was even realigning and moving faster, catching up to the main object, which is physically not possible without propulsion.”

Walk with me here…

Translation: this wasn’t regular space junk drifting around. The fragments acted like they were tethered to the craft. Smaller chunks floated in formation while the bigger pieces shadowed the main object. The debris kept accelerating with the craft in a triangular pattern…WOW. I find that hard to believe.

There are a lot of theories. Folks are talking warp bubbles, artificial gravity and electromagnetic force fields like it’s a Marvel movie. I need to hear from Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The missile that hit it didn’t even explode. It passed through, like the craft wasn’t solid. What fell off looked like layers of plasma or some high-tech shield. That has people convinced this is the best evidence yet of something not made on Earth. “Whatever this is, it looks like a shapeshifting craft, from solid to liquid to solid again. A changeling,” one person said.

Oh boy.

Some believe these sightings are slow-rolled disclosure and they are getting us ready. We aren’t alone. Others say the aliens are monitoring us, letting us get used to the idea, dropping tech breadcrumbs until we’re ready to talk. Or they are ready to invade (my thoughts).

The video is hard to shake no matter what you think. That missile should’ve blown everything up but didn’t even make a dent. I’m going to snitch! When they get here, I’m telling on everybody to save my skin. I just have to find out what they want.